SCAM ALERT? Turns out these door knockers are genuine

DOOR knockers targeting Ipswich suburbs reported as scammers were actually working for a not-for-profit organisation, it has been confirmed.

This week residents reported scammers working in the Yamanto area to Queensland Ambulance Service, suspecting the spiel about raising money for a stroke ambulance was a fake fundraiser.

Queensland Ambulance took action quickly, posting on its Facebook Page warning residents it did not have workers door knocking for donations.

The post had been shared almost 1500 times by Tuesday evening.

But the Stroke Foundation has since confirmed the door knockers were working on behalf of its organisation.

Yamanto resident Kelsey Johnson said the workers came to her house twice in one afternoon.

She immediately suspected a scam and did not agree to donate.

"There has been a massive increase in the past six months of people door knocking in the area and a lot of them are scams," Ms Johnson said.

"We had people knocking trying to sell paintings, there have been people saying they are collecting on behalf MS Australia.

"These people were persistent. I told them to go away."

Ms Johnson confirmed the door knockers mentioned Queensland Ambulance and she was not aware they were collecting for the Stroke Foundation.

The fundraising team was removed from the Ipswich area on Wednesday, following the public attention.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance said its organisation does not door knock and was not affiliated with the Stroke Foundation.

"Anyone collecting donations on behalf of another organisation should not be making links to QAS," the spokesperson said.

"We want the public to be wary of anyone collecting donations, espousing to be doing so on behalf of QAS.

"Be sure to check identification."

More than 10,000 Queenslanders will experience a stroke this year and there are more than 90,000 stroke survivors living in the community.

A spokesperson for the Stroke Foundation said the teams working in Ipswich had been inviting people to become a Fight Stroke Partner.

"The support provided by generous Fight Stroke Partners ensures Stroke Foundation is there for those impacted by stroke and their families when they need us most."

The spokesperson said Legitimate Fight Stroke Partner recruiters could easily be spotted by identification badges, Stroke Foundation branded lanyards and official materials including brochures and documents about our services.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the Stroke Foundation Supporter Relations team on 1300 194 196 or email supporter@strokefoundation.org.au.