Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Don't fall for this tax scam.
Don't fall for this tax scam. Contributed
Crime

SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

19th Jun 2018 4:39 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

IT'S taxtime and police are warning people to be vigilant about tax scams.

Richmond Police District posted the warning to Facebook: "It's almost tax time, so keep an eye out for scam emails and texts pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office".

"Not all of them are as easy to detect as the rookie efforts pictured. The ATO will never send a text or email asking for personal information, or to pay a fee for a refund."

So be aware, and don't be scammed out of your hard-earned money.

australian tax office editors picks northern rivers crime tax scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Diversions in place, highway closed after two-truck crash

    Diversions in place, highway closed after two-truck crash

    News EMERGENCY services and a heavy vehicle recovery unit are still on the scene of a two-truck crash at on the Warrego Hwy.

    Alleged arsonist says she has no memory of fire

    premium_icon Alleged arsonist says she has no memory of fire

    Crime Police viewed CCTV footage and saw her lighting fires, court hears

    Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    premium_icon Local filmmaker brings production to Ipswich

    TV Pilot for new TV series coming to Ipswich

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Big chill not letting up with more frosty mornings forecast

    Weather Tomorrow will be the shortest and darkest day all year

    Local Partners