Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WARNING: Ergon Engery said they had received reports of people were impersonating their employees to gain access to properties in the Rockhampton region.
WARNING: Ergon Engery said they had received reports of people were impersonating their employees to gain access to properties in the Rockhampton region.
Crime

SCAM ALERT: Fake Ergon workers target unwary properties

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in North Rockhampton are being advised to be wary of people impersonating Ergon Energy workers.

The warning comes after Ergon Energy was made aware of people in North Rockhampton impersonating their employees to gain access to customer properties.

"Two men wearing hi-vis clothing and carrying a ladder have attempted to access a property at Berserker claiming to be Ergon Energy employees inspecting a service line to a house," an Ergon spokesperson said.

"The men's uniforms were not Ergon Energy branded and they did not provide proof of identity.

"Customers are advised to be wary of suspect workers attempting to gain access to their property and are also reminded that have the right to ask for proof of ID of all Ergon Energy employees."

If customers are approached by people professing to be Ergon Energy employees who haven't any proof of identity, they should contact Ergon Energy on 13 74 76.

More Stories

ergon energy ergon scam fraud scam tmb tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Prison guards bitten in bungled drug smuggling attempt

    premium_icon Prison guards bitten in bungled drug smuggling attempt

    Crime The woman became agitated during the search and bit one officer on a forearm, breaking the skin, and the other on a thumb.

    Why fresh start did wonders for these businesses

    Why fresh start did wonders for these businesses

    News Four successful Springfield business owners mark milestones

    Public toilet inaction leaves bad smell in Somerset town

    premium_icon Public toilet inaction leaves bad smell in Somerset town

    Council News Raw sewage has been leaking from a toilet block in a Somerset town

    'Pawsome' fundraiser for bushfire victims

    premium_icon 'Pawsome' fundraiser for bushfire victims

    News Ripley Veterinary Hospital was a collection point for the donations.