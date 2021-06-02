Scalpers beware: Hard stance on Origin ticket resales

“We don’t want to see genuine fans priced out of the game.” Police Minister issues stern warning to Origin ticket scalpers.

“We don’t want to see genuine fans priced out of the game.” Police Minister issues stern warning to Origin ticket scalpers.

The Police Minister and Acting Attorney-General has sent a strong warning to those planning to profit by scalping State of Origin Game I tickets.

Mark Ryan said Queensland laws made ticket scalping an offence and captured events at all Stadiums Queensland venues, including Townsville’s Country Bank Stadium.

“This is a terrific moment in Queensland sports and a terrific moment for Townsville,” Mr Ryan said.

“We don’t want to see genuine fans priced out of the game because some unscrupulous individuals see a chance to make a profit at the expense of others.

“If you see it happening, contact police so they can investigate and fine those responsible.

“And don’t forget that those who buy scalped tickets can be fined too and they won’t be able to use the tickets for the match.”

The legislation recognises people may genuinely purchase tickets only to find because of unexpected circumstances they are no longer able to use the tickets.

In these instances, tickets can be resold at a margin of no more than 10 per cent.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The 10 per cent margin enables people who are unable to attend an event to recoup the ticket price and any costs associated with the ticket resale.

Sellers of scalped tickets face a maximum fine of $2,669.00, while buyers of scalped tickets face a maximum fine of $667.25

In the lead up to State of Origin Game I, authorised tickets will be available HERE and Ticketmaster only and will be on-sale from today (Wednesday, June 2) at 3pm to general public.

Tickets bought on unofficial sites may not be genuine event tickets.

To ensure a genuine ticket that will let you in at the venue, only purchase through the authorised ticket sellers.

More State of Origin news:

– The secret to Kurt’s Origin success

– Jump on Jai: Blues urged to target Teddy attacker

– Townsville gems on show as 3 million tune in for Origin