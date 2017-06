HANDOUTS: The Queensland Government is in talks with Adani to provide funding

IF IT is Australian close it, for example the mine at Ackland - but if it is Indian, do everything for them.

What a funny country we live in.

Clive Palmer is Australian so hound him but what about all the other job losses.

I see they were caused by multinationals so we can't touch them.

No concessions for mining ventures.

ROY CHAMBERS

Flinders View