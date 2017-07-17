IPSWICH Girls' and Junior Grammar School formalised its partnership with Shandong University last week at a special ceremony held in the school's Phoenix Room.

Thank you to principal and CEO Dr Peter Britton for the invitation to witness the signing of this significant agreement and to hear the latest on what is happening at the school.

Our city is full of successful education partnerships like this one.

Say goodbye to the old Ipswich CBD

DEMOLITION of the old Ipswich City Square shopping centre is now well under way at the Bremer St end.

This Sunday, Bremer St is planned to be closed to allow for a very large crane which will remove the pre-fab panels and other sections of the building overlooking the street.

In the following weeks we'll see the remainder of the buildings dismantled and the site cleared.

Development makes our economy tick

DEVELOPMENT and the jobs it creates is not always the first thing talked about over dinner or at the local pub.

The reality is, development makes our economy tick and provides those much-needed jobs for Ipswich families and school-leavers.

Last week I was fortunate to attend a major forum held by the Committee for Economic Development in Brisbane.

Guest speakers included the chief economist from Coles Group and the CEO of Heritage Bank.

Any development must be based on sustainability principles, affordability and caring for our natural and built environment.

Happy anniversary to local church

OUR city is a place of many contrasts, from the Ipswich CBD to the many suburbs and our lesser-known rural areas like Hiddenvale near the historic Grandchester township.

Yesterday it was a pleasure to attend the 80th anniversary of the dedication of St Anne's Anglican Church in the Rosewood parish with local councillor David Pahlke.

If the walls of the old timber building could talk, this quaint church in the country would have many stories to tell about the local community and local characters.