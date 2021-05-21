‘Say goodbye to mum’: Pregnant woman strangled by partner

A father-of-three has been released from prison following the strangulation of his long-term partner. The court heard the couple intends to reconcile.

A father-of-three has been released from prison following the strangulation of his long-term partner. The court heard the couple intends to reconcile.

A Logan man who told his toddler to "say goodbye to mum" as he strangled his pregnant partner was sentenced to three years imprisonment at the Beenleigh District Court on Friday.

Gavin Goullet, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of strangulation for a domestic violence incident that occurred on April 13, 2020 at Crestmead.

The court heard Goullet, from Marsden, was struggling to cope with the death of his parents and drinking heavily when, at 3am, he turned on his partner and began to accuse her of infidelity.

Though Goullet knew the woman was 17 weeks pregnant with their third child, he began a "protracted and persistent" violent attack, according to the crown prosecutor.

He headbutted the woman in the face and, when she retreated to the bedroom where their three-year-old daughter was sleeping, continued the attack there.

Goullet grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her against the headboard and dragged her down to the floor.

While on the ground, Goullet kicked the woman and put his hands around her throat, strangling her.

"You're going night night," Goullet said to the woman, according to the schedule of facts as read by the crown prosecutor.

Goullet then turned to their toddler and said, "Say goodbye to mum".

"At that moment the intention was to continue to strangle her until she died," said Judge Orazio Rinuado in his sentencing.

The woman, however, managed to break free and escape to a neighbour's house, where police were called.

The court heard the woman suffered significant injuries, including a right eye so bruised she could barely open it and "marked" soft tissue swelling to her eye, jaw, skull and larynx.

Goullet was taken into presentence custody at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre on May 4, 2020 and has remained there for the past 382 days.

Goullet's defence counsel told the court the offences were out of character for their client who had "broken down crying" during each of their consultations.

"This is not the man he usually is," they said.

"He is ashamed, he is remorseful."

The court heard the victim had since given birth to Goullet's third child and intended to reconcile with him upon his release.

"She is supportive of him," the barrister said.

Judge Rinuado described Goullet's behaviour as "totally unacceptable" and sentenced him to three years imprisonment, with 382 days served in presentence custody and immediate parole release.

Originally published as 'Say goodbye to mum': Pregnant woman strangled in drunken rage