Sawn off gun pulled on 60-year-old, cars stolen

Police are seeking information on two people who went on a crime spree through Ripley.

DETECTIVES from the Yamanto Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating a series of offences including robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary in Yamanto yesterday.

At around 7am, a man and a woman were located doing laps in a stolen black Mitsubishi Magna Queensland registration 841YZT in the yard of an industrial address.

They were disturbed by workers and drove the vehicle through a fence, dumping it before stealing a black unregistered Toyota Celica sedan.

Around 7.15am the pair then drove to Falvey St, Ripley and produced a shortened firearm and stole a gold Holden Commodore Queensland Registration 064YI from a 59-year-old man.

The 59-year-old man did not sustain any physical injuries from the incident.

Around 7:30am the same man and woman went to Amor Court, Yamanto entering the yard on foot and gained entry by breaking a window into the house of a 54-year-old woman who was home and fled to a neighbouring house to seek refuge.

The 54 -year-old woman did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

The man and woman stole property including a silver Mazda bearing Queensland registration REE002.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Policelink or Crimestoppers.