Sawn-off firearms used to threaten pub staff

Police are appealing for public assistance as part of an ongoing investigation into the armed robbery of a Springfield tavern in May.

Police are appealing for public assistance as part of an ongoing investigation into the armed robbery of a Springfield tavern in May.

Ipswich police are appealing for public assistance as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged armed robbery of a Springfield tavern.

It was about 12.15am on May 31 when two males entered the licenced venue brandishing what appeared to be sawn-off firearms.

Police will allege the suspects threatened both employees and patrons inside the venue before stealing a sum of cash.

Both suspects allegedly wore white painting overalls and covered their faces during the ordeal.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

The two allegedly fled in a stolen vehicle, believed to be a white 1994 Holden Barina, that was driven by a third person.

The vehicle and stolen plates have since been located, though police are now hoping to speak with the trio.

Police a third person waited outside in a getaway car while the armed robbery took place.

One of the men is described as having a dark complexion and wearing a white hooded jumper.

Both suspects were reportedly wearing painting overalls and had their faces covered at the time of the offence.

Anyone with dashcam vision or information that can assist with the investigation is urged to contact police.

The alleged stolen vehicle used by the suspects.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.