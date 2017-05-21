Sawmills a sign of prosperity

AN EARLY INDUSTRY IN THE FASSIFERN

ONE of the earliest industries introduced into the Fassifern area was sawmilling. In those early days, the valleys were covered with dense scrub and the higher lands with forests of giant timber.

Before there were any buildings in Boonah, the forest growth was so dense that it was only possible for people to ride through it by chopping away with axes.

Soon news of the quantity and quality of the pine, hard woods, cedar and other timbers which the settlers were forced to destroy by fire before farming and settlement could be done, spread to Ipswich and Brisbane.

This brought more people to the area and sawmilling became a sign of progress.

Felling the timber became an important part of the area's lifestyle which caused an influx of demands for timber, and the roads towards the coast were daily traversed by dozens of bullock teams.

BUILDING HOMES

Homes built in the Fassifern could be built within axe and an auger, with walls of slabs, roofs of bark or shingle and a style of architecture chiefly influenced by the need for the strictest economy in labour.

Fences were not necessary, water was drawn from the creeks and carried on yoks to the huts by women, sometimes as far as three miles.

When the Land Act was introduced by which settlers could take up holdings at a payment of two shillings and sixpence per acre, settlers began to go to the Fassifern - many of them had arrived in Australia on the immigrant ships from Great Britain and Germany.

FIRST BUILDING

For many years, not a great deal of progress was made beyond clearing land and the sale of mill timber but about 1878/79 the first public building to be erected was a provisional school.

LANEFIELD IN THE WEST MORETON AREA

Lanefield was practically a new coal district in the West Moreton area in the early part of the 1920s but the mines there had been developed to such an extent that it was considered that there were possibilities, as industries developed in Queensland, of large collieries being establishment there.

Little was being done in the Rosewood District at the at time and mining men considered that the industry had not been fully exploited. A feature of operations in both the Lanefield and Rosewood districts was the fact that no explosives were used in the pits.

LANEFIELD 1917

Lanefield was first placed on the colliery map by the then owners Messrs J A Bruce and A Loveday in about 1917. Mr Bruce had experience in the Bundamba coal field and Mr Loveday was an accountant at Rosewood and he was able to give service on the business side.

The tunnel of the Lanefield Colliery was situated half a mile to the north of the railway station.

For a period of about 12 months, Messrs Wright Bros of Tivoli held the lease of the pits but with the exception it was worked by Messrs Bruce and Loveday until about April 1924. At that time, Bruce and Loveday moved to a site in Mr C Wraight's property and Mr Walter Richardson, originally from Bundamba mine fields was manager.

Twenty men worked at this mine which as producing an average of 60 tonnes daily. The partners then secured the mining rights of about 500 acres of land in the same vicinity.

An electric coal-cuttng machine as used in 1910. Contributed

MINING NEEDS

The mine's immediate need were better loading facilities at the railway station and more regular supply of coal wagons, because the coal was loaded from a chute into horse wagons and conveyed along a road which was hard to negotiate in wet weather. Unloading the coal from the horse wagons involved a great deal of time and labour.

Coal was obtained using picks and explosives were not required. One of the difficulties of the mine was the presence of water and it was necessary to pump about 1,000 gallons a day. Steam power and excellent ventilation provided good working condition.

FACTS OF LIMESTONE/IPSWICH

It was on February 10, 1842, that the District of Moreton Bay was proclaimed Open for Free Settlers and surveys were made of Ipswich land. It was then advertised as garden allotments at Limestone/Ipswich situated one mile from the proposed town of Limestone.

The area was known as Little Ipswich before it was renamed West Ipswich

The proclamation of the first land sale of Ipswich allotments was made during August 1843. This sale was held in Sydney on October 11, 1843, and the land for sale was bounded by East, Bell, Brisbane and Bremer Sts. George Thorn, the first to buy land, bought two allotments on the south-east corner of East and Brisbane Sts for 12 pounds, 5 shillings and threepence.