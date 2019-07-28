Savoury pumpkin dish will make your resistance crumble

There's nothing more comforting than a crumble on a cold winter's night, but don't think it always has to be sweet. Savoury crumbles are just as delicious and make a welcome change to plain old mashed or roast vegetables.

I have made this tasty vegetarian dish successfully with pumpkin, parsnip and kumera, or gold sweet potato, and it's always a hit, even with littlies. You might want to play with the spices a little, or add herbs when pureeing.

INDIVIDUAL PUMPKIN CRUMBLES

Serves: 6

INGREDIENTS

2kg butternut pumpkin, peeled and cubed

1/2 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small brown onion, peeled and thinly sliced

3/4 tsp grated nutmeg

3 tbsp salted butter

1/4 cup milk

salt and pepper, to taste

1½ cups breadcrumbs made from day-old bread

2 tsp finely chopped fresh herbs

¼ cup finely chopped macadamia nuts

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200C. Place pumpkin in a medium pot with the stock; cover and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until tender (10-15 minutes). Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frypan over medium heat and cook onion and nutmeg until onion is soft and transparent.

Place pumpkin and onion into a blender or food processor with one tablespoon of the butter, milk, salt and pepper and blend (reduce salt if using bought stock). Or mash with a potato masher until smooth. Divide between six ovenproof ramekins on a baking tray.

Melt remaining butter in a pan over medium and add breadcrumbs. Stir until butter is absorbed, then stir through chopped herbs and macadamias. Divide crumble mixture between the ramekins. Bake at 200C for 30 minutes or until crumble is golden and crunchy.

