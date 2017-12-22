Saving the planet and money too

SUSTAINABLE, affordable alternatives to disposable nappies seemed impossible to find for Riverview mum Jordan McGregor - so she made her own.

Bare & Boho: Mother Baby Organics was born in late 2016, and began trading in May 2017.

Just seven months on, Jordan's business has been nominated for The University of Queensland Create Change Award, and the WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award, two of eight categories in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards.

Jordan and Hunter McGregor.

For six months after giving birth to her now 21/2-year-old son, Hunter, Jordan and her husband Bruce used disposable nappies made from bamboo, but struggled to justify the cost.

While she knew it wasn't sustainable to keep buying bamboo nappies, she was determined to maintain her ethos for using sustainable products and reducing waste.

"I knew I wanted to stay at home for a few years at least which meant we were down to just one income, so to cut back on our budget we switched to cloth, which saved us about $25 per week," she said.

"But I was still having issues with the brands I was using. I wanted a minimalistic system with less nappy shells that we could reuse.

"It started me on this journey and I was really excited to keep going to save waste and money."

By Jordan's calculations, a newborn will have an average of 6500 nappy changes from birth to toilet training, costing around $3250, compared to Bare and Boho's reusable range which can cost an initial outlay of between $100 to $350 and last up to 10 years.

"Saving that money puts it back into the pockets of families so they can prioritise things like their children's health, and the health of the planet they're going to inherit," she said.

"It's nice to be able to share our story and lifestyle with younger generations so they know it's not just our grandparents who used cloth, they're so accessible now."

Her collection now includes a range of washable and reusable products including modern cloth nappies and inserts made from hemp and bamboo, menstrual pads, yoga mats and produce shopping bags.

As for how she juggled running the business with raising her son, Jordan said it had been an "organic extension".

"These first few months have exceeded my expectations," she said.

"He is the inspiration for all of the products.

"It's been great to be at home with him and grow our business."

The University of Queensland Create Change Award acknowledges and celebrates the commitment young people make in achieving or participating in positive activities that empower change on a local, national or international stage.

The WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award promotes individuals with their own small business or franchise who are making important economic and social contributions to Queensland.

Finalists will be presented and winners announced at an awards gala presentation dinner at Royal on the Park, Brisbane on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Category winners will each receive $2000 and a trophy. One of the eight category winners will be chosen as the Queensland Young Achiever of the Year and will receive an additional $2000 and trophy.

Award categories

LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award

The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award

iFly Online Achievement Award

BB Print Regional Achiever Award

Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award

First National Real Estate Leadership Award

WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award

The University of Queensland Create Change Award