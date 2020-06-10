Saving lives for fun: Volunteers earn top honours

Lyn and Ian Richter have earned the Ambulance Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday honours list.

Lyn and Ian Richter have earned the Ambulance Service Medal in the Queen's Birthday honours list.

THIRTY years of devotion to the people of the Scenic Rim region has earned Ian and Lyn Richter a fitting reward.

The couple, from Rathdowney, has volunteered with the Queensland Ambulance Service as first responders, helping in medical incidents ranging from farming accidents to hiking falls.

Both were announced as Ambulance Service Medal recipients in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List.

The couple joined the former Queensland Ambulance Transport Brigade on June 3 1988 as Honorary Ambulance Officers in Rathdowney. Over the past three decades, they have both been volunteer first responders, which has resulted in them providing invaluable assistance and care to patients at medical incidents in their community.

Ian, 71, is also member of the Beaudesert Local Ambulance Committee, joining the committee in February 1999.

Lyn, 70, regularly provides first aid CPR training sessions. Lyn said she and Ian were humbled.

"It feels surreal, we really were not expecting this," she said.

"We love being able to give back to our community and what we get back from our roles is personal satisfaction."

Lyn said their involvement with QAS was sealed after they helped establish a community room to base a doctor and an ambulance.

QAS Commissioner Russell Bowles said he was delighted the couple had been acknowledged.

"Ian and Lyn are well-respected QAS officers who are very deserving recipients of the Ambulance Service Medal," Commissioner Bowles said.