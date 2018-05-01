Save lives by rolling up your sleeves

Andrew Hockley, from Boonah, has donated blood more than 100 times, and has helped to save the lives of 345 people.

IT'S a good thing Andrew Hockley isn't afraid of needles.

His bravery and determination to roll up his sleeves has helped him to donate blood 115 times, and in turn has helped to save the lives of more than 340 people.

The Boonah resident first began visiting the Australian Red Cross Blood Service when he was younger, and loves the satisfaction of knowing he has made a positive difference for the one in three Australian's who need blood.

"From a charity point of view, it doesn't cost anything to give blood. All you need is a little bit of time," Mr Hockley said.

"You can donate blood at any stage of your life, and every donation helps."

Mr Hockley is hoping more people will be as generous as him when the Australian Red Cross Blood Van visits the Scenic Rim.

The van will be in Boonah at Coronation Park, Ipswich Boonah Road, on Monday, May 14, Monday, August 13 and Monday, November 12, from 11am-6pm.

The van will also be in Beaudesert on Anna Street on Monday, July 9, Tuesday July 10, Monday, October 15 and Tuesday, October 16. On Mondays the van is open from 9am-2pm, and 1-6pm on Tuesdays.

You will be able to donate blood if you are aged between 18-70 years old, feel fit and healthy, weigh more than 50kg, have your photo ID or donor card with you, and have had something to eat and plenty of fluids to drink.

Your donation will then be distributed to those who need it the most.

The red cells from your donation are used in the following ways: 34 per cent - cancer and blood diseases; 19 per cent - other causes of anaemia; 18 per cent - surgical patients including open heart surgery and burns; 13 per cent - other medical problems including heart, stomach and kidney disease; 10 per cent - orthopaedic patients including fractures and joint replacements; 4 per cent - obstetrics, including pregnant women, new mothers and young children; 2 per cent - trauma, including road accidents.

Other blood components, including plasma and platelets, are also vital. Plasma is used in bleeding patients, for children and adults with immune disorders, and to prevent some complications of pregnancy. Platelets are used to manage bleeding in surgical patients and cancer, including leukaemia.

If you would like to know more, or would like to book an appointment, log onto www.donateblood.com.au or phone 131495.