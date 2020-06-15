Savage act at Macca's drive-thru

Getting revenge on idiot drivers who swerve in front of us or aggressively slam their horns for absolutely no reason is one of those things that crosses the mind of many drivers.

While the temptation (understandably) creeps into our thoughts, most of us wouldn't actually follow through on the act.

But one Canberra woman has claimed she couldn't resist getting her own back on a rude driver who honked at her while going through a Macca's drive-through.

And her tale of salty revenge has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter, with many branding the move "gold".

"I was in a long McDonald's drive-thru this morning and the young lady behind me honked her horn because I was taking too long to place my order," she wrote on the Canberra Notice Board Facebook group.

RELATED: How to make Macca's at home

A woman posted to a Canberra Facebook group revealing she had got revenge on a rude driver who honked at her for being too slow. Picture: Facebook / Canberra Notice Board

After explaining she decided to "take the high road" and pay for both their orders, she then claimed she had a change of heart.

"The lad at the counter must have told her what I'd done as she leaned out the window, waved and mouthed 'thank you', obviously embarrassed I had repaid her rudeness with kindness.

"So when I got to the second window I showed both receipts and took her food too. Now she has to go back to the end of the queue and start again."

When she got to the collection window, she claimed showed both receipts and drove off with both orders. Picture: Instagram

The brutal comeback has naturally sparked a huge reaction on Twitter, leaving many divided.

While some were in full support of the Canberra woman's actions, other thought it was "petty" and "cruel".

Those in team #thisisbrilliant fiercely applauded the bold move.

I had to read this a few times, picture the scene, and the glory. A triumphant win. — Samantha X® (@SamanthaX_real) June 14, 2020

There should be a statue of her. I bow down to the Petty Queen 👑 — Alana Schetzer (@schetzer) June 14, 2020

It’s so petty...so incredibly petty ...it made me laugh like a drain — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) June 14, 2020

Spiteful? I reckon it was brilliant and hilarious. The young lady wont need to go sit on the naughty chair now ... she learned her lesson in the Macca's queue .... hahahaha — robylla (@robylla1) June 15, 2020

This is sheer genius! — DilanThampapillai (@TheDSingularity) June 14, 2020

I did NOT see that coming...utterly hilarious...🤣🤣 — Liz (@Liz09434822) June 14, 2020

Apparently she ended up with two dinners. Brutal or genius? Picture: Instagram

While team #thisistoomuch said it was definitely not on and slammed the admission.

How spiteful. — 💦💦bronwen algate (@only2beyourself) June 14, 2020

Funny - but not good. Like the old saying, two wrongs don't make a right. — Brock Perks (@brockathome) June 14, 2020

I certainly wouldn’t boast about it on line, just in case my nemesis also reads local groups on Facebook and then doxs me.😳 — Glenn Jones🇦🇺 (@Feintglow) June 14, 2020

Some users pointed out that there had been other "similar" tales shared online recently, casting doubt over the story.

Look, if *someone* in the world did this, I salute them!! — Greg Barila (@GregBarila) June 14, 2020

Yes, but it was also on a Twitter a couple of weeks ago, an oldie but a goodie. — Stuart Connolly (Union Thug) (@ConnollyStuart) June 14, 2020

I’ve read this before from another person 6 months ago got another run I see..

Still a cracking story — Beaz (@Beazo13) June 14, 2020

However, if you can't be bothered to face the Macca's drive-through at the moment, you can now find recipes to recreate the fast-food giant's classic menu items.

A chef recently revealed how you can make the brand's iconic hash browns using just two-ingredients, while McDonald's themselves released the recipe for its sausage and egg McMuffin prompting a huge response from home cooks.

Another popular recipe that emerged during lockdown was a "quarantine Big Mac" that was dubbed "better than the real thing".

A clever mum has revealed her recipe for a homemade Big Mac and fries and it went down a treat with others. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as Savage act at Macca's drive-thru