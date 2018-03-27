Sausage kings celebrate one year in business

Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney celebrate their first anniversary at Two Butchers.

Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney celebrate their first anniversary at Two Butchers. Rob Williams

A GREATER Springfield butcher store had lots to celebrate at the weekend.

Two Butchers marked one year of being in business on Saturday (March 24) with a full day of give-aways, discounts and entertainment for its customers.

In a post on their Facebook page, owners Steve McMeniman and Ken Kearney said they had been welcomed with open arms by the Greater Springfield community and wanted to use the celebration as a way of giving back.

"It was a day filled with fun, laughter, music, delicious food, prizes and AMAZING CUSTOMERS!!!” the Facebook post read.

"A BIG THANK YOU to all our wonderful customers for celebrating our 1st Birthday with us!

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Two Butchers is very proud and honoured to be part of such an amazing community supporting local business.”

The Orion Springfield Central butcher shop has achieved a lot in its first year, winning bronze in the prestigious 2017 Sausage King Awards and more recently receiving a Queensland Government Small Business Digital Grant.

Two Butchers, located opposite Coles, is the only dedicated speciality butcher in the Greater Springfield area.