Sausage King celebrates 20 years in business

BIG MILESTONE: Barnie Nolan from Circle T Meats has been in business for 20 years. Rob Williams

WHEN butcher Barnie Nolan opened his business, Circle T Meats in Raceview, 20 years ago he never dreamed he would have dozens of accolades to his name.

The veteran butcher, who bought the Raceview shopfront in 1998, is known today as the Sausage King, after being named as a state finalist 15 years in a row.

Those wins, along with being named as a national finalist five times, landed him in the Sausage King Hall of Fame in 2013, a prestigious honour that only six other other butchers in the country can claim.

But it's not just his sausages that have brought him fame.

"Having won so many awards over the years has put us at the top of the all-time award-winning butchers," Mr Nolan said.

"We have won a record six Best Bacon awards at the RNA Brisbane Show (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2014) and were also voted best in Queensland three times in the Pork Awards (2014, 2015 and 2016) and placed nationally three times in Australia in the Pork Awards (second in 2014, third in 2015 and second in 2016).

"We have also won first place for our ham at the RNA twice.

"This year we also won a national award for our Moroccan lamb sausage and also a very respectable second for our ham and our bacon at the Brisbane show."

Mr Nolan began his career straight after school.

He managed a store in Beenleigh before moving to Ipswich.

"We ended up taking the shop on, and on our first day I think we only took $78," he said.

"I thought 'oh no, what have I done?'

"From then, about 12 months into the life of the shop we started to increase sales.

"We haven't taken too many backward steps since then.

"We have seen the good times and the bad times, but we have just kept battling on."

Mr Nolan said everything is made on site with the help of his wife.

"My wife and best friend Karen makes a lot of lovely things," Mr Nolan said.

"We have been married for 32 years now and have worked together for most of that.

"Everything is made here at the shop. Our precooked meals are very popular, as are our chicken kievs.

"We sell traditional cuts as well as mixing it up with marinated beef, lamb, pork and chicken.

"We have a very big variety of sausages and we try to keep that interesting by changing the line-up regularly.

"We usually have 14 or so flavours on display at any time, plus our traditional thick and thin beef or pork sausages."

With his business celebrating 20 years just in time for Christmas, Mr Nolan is urging customers to try his "multiple award- winning ham, which will be perfect for Christmas lunch".