Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Saudi prince stirs US-Iran conflict

by AAP
16th Jun 2019 5:10 PM

Saudi Arabia's crown prince has blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and called on the international community to take a "decisive stand".

However he tempered his remarks saying in an interview published on Sunday that the kingdom does not want a war in the region.

Attacks on two oil tankers on Thursday, which the United States also blamed on Iran, have raised fears of broader confrontation in the region.

Iran has denied any role in the strikes south of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route and major transit route for oil.

The explosions that damaged the Norwegian-owned Front Altair and the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous occurred while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran trying to ease rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

"The Iranian regime did not respect the Japanese prime minister's visit to Tehran and while he was there replied to his efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying in an interview with the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

"The kingdom does not want a war in the region but it will not hesitate to deal with any threats to its people, its sovereignty, or its vital interests," he said.

Tehran and Washington have both said they have no interest in a war. But this has done little to assuage concerns that the arch foes could stumble into conflict.

More Stories

editors picks iran oil tanker attack saudi arabia

Top Stories

    How many drinks and chips were consumed at Ipswich Cup?

    premium_icon How many drinks and chips were consumed at Ipswich Cup?

    News It takes a lot of man power to feed such a huge number of people

    • 16th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Racing in Ipswich secured for 'decades'

    premium_icon Racing in Ipswich secured for 'decades'

    News There has been plenty to cheer about for the Ipswich Turf Club

    • 16th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Police weigh in on Ipswich Cup crowd behaviour

    premium_icon Police weigh in on Ipswich Cup crowd behaviour

    News Over 20,000 people attended the event

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
    Driver crashes into fence trying to evade police cars

    premium_icon Driver crashes into fence trying to evade police cars

    News The driver failed to stop as police approached

    • 16th Jun 2019 5:00 PM