Saturday success: Excitement building for Ipswich Cup

A record crowd turns out for Saturday’s race meeting at the Ipswich Turf Club. Picture: Claire Power

IPSWICH RACES

Claire Power

TWO meetings inside a week with 3000 people trackside provided the biggest week at the Ipswich Turf Club since the 2019 Ipswich Cup.

Nearly 300 people joined the St Eddies group on Saturday for a perfect May day trackside overlooking the mounting yard.

A host of private functions across the site ensured a busy day on course.

On Saturday night, 100 people converged onsite for a wedding function hosted in the Events Centre. With Mother's Day bookings in the Barn Restaurant, it made for a record crowd at the club in the post development era.

Saturday's meeting at Ipswich was the number 1 provincial support meeting for Gold Coast's Hollindale Cup race day.

Delighted Ipswich winning jockey Georgina Cartwright. Picture: Claire Power

Cartwright claims double

JOCKEY Georgina Cartwright took full advantage of the Saturday meeting, collecting a winning double.

First up aboard Chris Anderson's Fiorelli, Cartwright timed the 2180m maiden runner precisely to win the first.

Early speed allowed her to find a comfortable position for the journey before winding up at the turn to finish half a length in front of Dutch Delight.

Race one Ipswich winner Fiorelli, ridden by Georgie Cartwright for trainer Chris Anderson. Picture: Claire Power

Distance was on Cartwright's side, following up in the mile race to claim the maiden aboard Loveisabattlefield.

The aptly named Loveisabattlefield did just that when finishing half a head in front to claim her maiden over 1690m for trainer Tony Gollan.

Neptune's Choice regains form

NEPTUNE'S Choice found the winner's circle again at his seventh start this time back from a spell and looks to be back to his best.

It has been a few starts between wins with his last victory at Ipswich in August 2020 over a similar distance but he found his stride on the turn to kick clear by four lengths.

Neptune's Choice is trained by renowned horseman Brian Smith, who has claimed some of the best stayers races including the Brisbane Cup, Tattersall's Cup and O'Shea Stakes.

Ipswich Winter Carnival

THE Ipswich Turf Club will officially launch the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival with the Festival of Horsepower Soiree on June 5.

Hosted by Channel 7's Liz Cantor, the Soiree kicks off a month-long calendar of events including the coveted TAB Ipswich Cup.

Along with racing stakeholders from Willowbank Raceway, Queensland Raceway and the Ipswich Kart Club June will be the adrenaline month in Ipswich.

Enjoy the jazz tunes by Phoenix and dance the night away while talking all things horsepower.

Tickets are available at www.ipswichturfclub.com.au.

Secure your Ipswich Cup tickets

TAB Ipswich Cup tickets are selling well with six weeks to go before the biggest social event hits town.

A number of areas are already sold out including the Infield Private Marquees and The Aviary.

The Pimm's Lawn Party is close to capacity with less than 100 tickets remaining in the most popular area on the day.

Visit www.ipswichturfclub.com.au for full details.

Next Bundamba meeting

IPSWICH will take a break, returning to racing on Wednesday, May 19 to round out the month.

Then we head into the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival with the Channel 7 Family Race Day on Sunday, June 6, and the TAB Ipswich Cup on Saturday, June 19.