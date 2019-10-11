Saturday shapes up as best chance of rain relief

The latest forecast suggests some solid rainfall in coastal areas, some of which could reach Ipswich, if we are lucky.

The latest forecast suggests some solid rainfall in coastal areas, some of which could reach Ipswich, if we are lucky. Sky Weather

IPSWICH could be in for a much-needed taste of rain starting from today.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a good chance of showers and storms today and tomorrow, with the more significant falls predicted for Saturday.

If the rain comes it would follow what has been a barren past few months for the region.

The Amberley weather station has only recorded 26mm of rain since the end of June, and so far this month, up to Wednesday, no rain was recorded at all for October.

There is about a 90 per cent chance of Ipswich receiving rain today, however, falls are likely to be 10mm or lower.

Showers were expected to arrive from late morning, with the chance of a thunderstorm.

On the rain front, tomorrow is looking a little more promising, with predictions of up to 30mm of rain in Ipswich.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm on Saturday.

The easterly winds and cloudy skies will keep temperatures down in the low to mid 20s across Friday and Saturday.

Those clouds are expected to part by Sunday and the mercury should begin to climb again.

A maximum of 27 is forecast for Sunday, with temperatures edging back up into the mid 30s by next week.

After Saturday, there is no further rain on the forecast.