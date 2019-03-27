Satirical 'Administrator's Ball' to feature at Ipswich Fest

CELEBRATE: Galaxy Girl and Fiesta Jester will be a part of this year's new-look Ipswich Festival.

CELEBRATE: Galaxy Girl and Fiesta Jester will be a part of this year's new-look Ipswich Festival. Rob Williams

A SATIRICAL event poking fun at the recent chaos in the Ipswich City Council has been dubbed the gala show of the year.

The Administrator's Masquerade Ball is the idea of Banshees Bar and Artspace and will be held at this year's Ipswich Festival.

The Administrator's Masquerade Ball features Queensland's premier party band, Shakes Fear and the Skeleton Gang.

"This year's ticket price has been reduced by $220 to an affordable $0 so that even a sacked councillor may be able to afford it," promotional material states.

Banshees will run a mask-making workshop prior to the April 12 ball.

This year's four-day Ipswich Festival will start on April 11.

It comes with big changes.

The annual Mayor's Festival Ball is no more, but popular events such as the Parade of Light, Fire on the River, Jazz and Blues, Art Awards, Unmasked and honk! vehicle display will continue.

Queensland Raceway will also hold the Festival of Cars endurance event.

The council will fence Timothy Moloney Park across from St Mary's Church and transform it into a village hub with stages and entertainment.

The council has taken over the running of the event for the first time in 17 years.

The council expects about 25,000 visitors, some from outside the region, will attend this year's revised schedule.