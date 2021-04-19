SAS Australia’s full celeb cast revealed

Channel 7 has today announced the full cast of celebrities set to compete on season two of gruelling reality TV contest SAS Australia.

There are plenty of athletes in the mix - among them, controversial NFL star Sam Burgess - as well as a celebrity chef, several actors and even a pampered socialite.

The cast of SAS Australia season two.

Here's the full cast list:

Alicia Molik - Tennis Champion

Alicia Molik. Picture: AAP

Bonnie Anderson - Singer / Actress

Bonnie Anderson. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Brynne Edelsten - Socialite

Brynne Edelsten. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Dan Ewing - Actor

Dan Ewing. Picture: Scott Powick/Daily News

Emma Husar - Former Politician

Emma Husar.

Erin Holland - TV Presenter

Heath Shaw - AFL Star

Heath Shaw. Picture: David Swift

Isabelle Cornish - Actress

Isabelle Cornish. Picture: Richard Dobson

Jana Pittman - Dual Olympian

Jana Pittman. Picture: Matt Sullivan

Jessica Peris - Sprinter

Jessica Peris. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Jett Kenny - Ironman

Jett Kenny.

John Steffensen - Olympic Runner

John Steffensen. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Kerri Pottharst - Beach Volleyball Olympian

Kerri Pottharst. Picture: Kelly Barnes

Koby Abberton - Former professional surfer

Koby Abberton. Picture: Craig Wilson

Manu Feildel - Celebrity Chef

Manu Feildel.

Mark Philippoussis - Tennis Legend

Mark Philippoussis. Picture: AAP

Pete Murray - Singer-Songwriter

Pete Murray. Picture: Brad Fleet

Sam Burgess - NRL Star

Sam Burgess. Picture: Instagram

No word on an air date yet for SAS Australia season two. The first season of the reality show was a runaway hit for Seven - but a bumpier ride for the celebs who took part, who were met with frequent social media controversies about their behaviour on the show.

Industry site TV Blackbox went as far as to say that actor Firass Dirani's behaviour as a contestant had "killed his TV career".

Despite all that, a Seven spokesperson last November insisted they had been inundated with celebrities "begging" to take part in the show.

"We have been inundated with Aussie celebs wanting to take part and there are some good surprises on the shortlist," they said.

SAS Australia’s Ollie Ollerton, Ant Middleton, Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Mark 'Billy' Billingham.

And you can expect today's announced celebs are already deep into training for the show, which will see them attempt to complete gruelling SAS-style physical challenges under the gruff tutelage of Ant Middleton and his team.

"Once cast they are given a training program. Ideally they need at least three months to get SAS 'fit' in a physical sense, but getting into the right mindset is up to the individual."

And while season two hasn't even aired yet, applications are now open for the third season of SAS Australia - and this time, they're seeking everyday (non-famous) Aussies to apply.

Originally published as SAS Australia's full celeb cast revealed