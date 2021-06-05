Menu
167 Grasstree Beach Road in the Sarina region was sold before auction for $4 million. Picture: Ray White Rural Sarina.
Property

Sarina home sells for record $4 million before auction

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
5th Jun 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
An executive home set to go under the hammer has sold before auction at a potentially record-breaking price for the Sarina region.

Ray White Rural Sarina agent Kent Street said 40 people inquired about the five-bedroom property at 162 Grasstree Beach Rd, Grasstree Beach which sold for a whopping $4 million.

Mr Street said they held 14 inspections with the home selling just days before the auction date, less than four weeks after it was listed.

"The sellers have had the property for about 10 years and have done a great job improving the property, building a fantastic home, substantial set of cattle yards and increasing shed storage," Mr Street said.

"The buyers are from a property in the Central Highlands and were keen to secure the property prior to auction given its unique level of improvements and location.

The luxury home on 84ha featured an internal cold room, eight-person spa, lift and full bar as well as custom steel cattle yards, three sheds, three rainwater tanks and separate living quarters.

Mr Street said the sale underpinned buyers' confidence in the property market.

"We believe that $4 million would be a record sale for this type of rural lifestyle property within the Sarina region," he said.

 

