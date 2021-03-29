Sara’s major nationals setback after winning weekend

Even with borrowed hockey gear, striker Robyn Clark still managed to score a hat-trick in Hancocks’ latest A-Grade victory.

FRESH from two fantastic Hancocks A-Grade team victories, rising Ipswich coach Sara Rogers was left with mixed emotions.

The latest Greater Brisbane lockdown means she is unlikely to coach her first Queensland under-18 women's team at next month's national titles in Tasmania.

Even if the Queensland side was able to leave later in the week, they wouldn't have enough time to quarantine before the championships start.

That means the Queenslanders will most likely be excluded from the national titles in Launceston from April 8-16.

Having achieved so much in recent seasons, the 2020 Hockey Queensland Association Coach of the Year was eagerly awaiting her next big opportunity.

"It's very, very unlikely now,'' a clearly disappointed Rogers said.

"A lot of work has gone into that since about September last year.

"I think they are going to have to pull Queensland out unfortunately.''

The Queensland team were to leave on Easter Monday but that's not long enough to isolate before playing.

"I feel very much for the girls,'' Rogers said.

"With the Olympics and everything I don't know if there's any opportunities to reschedule.''

Hancocks captain/coach Sara Rogers was excited about working with the Queensland under-18 women’s team at the nationals before another lockdown has left that in jeopardy. Picture: David Lems

The Queensland team setback for Rogers comes after she oversaw the impressive victories of both her A-Grade sides over the weekend.

The Hancocks men's team Rogers coaches outclassed Easts 5-0.

The Hancocks women's team Rogers captains and coaches overpowered Wests 8-1. That was the largest winning margin by a Hancocks women's A-Grade side in recent memory.

Most satisfying for the dedicated Rogers was only conceding one goal across two games and having her players share the scoring.

"In particular, keeping the opposition to zero. That's something that we always try to focus on,'' she said.

"It's all well and good to score heaps of goals but we really want to be conservative in our defensive circle and to shut a team out who have some quite handy strikers was very pleasing.''

The men's goals came from Ryan Smith, his brother Nathan, Ashton Jackwitz and Jarrod Carseldine.

Jackwitz is an exciting club junior stepping up and becoming comfortable supporting the Smith brothers who are regular goal-getters.

In the women's A-Grade success, Robyn Clark netted a hat-trick after having to borrow hockey gear to play.

She left her own playing equipment at home heading to the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

Caleisha Harper, Rhyleigh Brown, Abby Eleison and Kaylee Armstrong also scored in a strong team effort.

"That's something where we don't want to depend on one player,'' Rogers said.

"Both men and women have a really nice passing game so that's what we are trying to build on the last couple of years.

"We were pretty happy to put some goals in but it's still only early stages for us. We've still got quite a bit to work on.''

Rogers was also monitoring injured players Zac Hoyland-Meaker (knee) and Cade Banditt (dislocated elbow) heading into the Easter break.

Hockey fixtures are scheduled to return after the long weekend and hopefully end of the lockdown.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich hockey results March 26-28.

Men and boys: A Grade - Hancock Brothers 5 (Ryan Smith 2, Nathan Smith, A Jackwitz, Jarrod Carseldine) d Easts 0; Norths 6 (Zac Profke 5, Riley Profke 1) d Wests 2 (Caleb McCoombes, Nathan Moss).

Reserve Grade: Easts 6 (A Snook 2, T Woodford 2, M Schultz, D Mantell) d Hancock Brothers 3 (R Jackwitz 3); Norths 3 (R Profke, P Jordan, Z Profke) d Wests 1 (C Jaenke).

R2 Grade: Norths 7 (T Short 3, T Ross 2, B Smith 2) d Easts Black 2 (Z Chetham, G Singh); Easts Gold 1 (R Pickering) drew Wests 1 (C Ward); Hancock Brothers 3 (J Burns 3) drew Bellbowrie 3 (C Meloury, J Donald, G Weller).

A2 Grade: Hancock Brothers 5 (W Follet 2, D Howells 2, B Kinnane) d Easts 1 (J Barrett); Wests 7 (L Alchin, S Meredith, D Pamenter, S Brown, C Eastall, H Timperley, Z Morrison) d Northern Strikers 1 (D Robke).

J1 Grade: Easts 5 (L Morris 2, S Morris, T Brooks, T Savage) d Wests White 0; Wests Black 10 (C Nicholls 7, C Lindsay, S Schonknecht, H Black) d Bellbowrie 2 (J Donald, L Bell); Hancock Brothers 11 (W McCormick 3, C Fox-White 2, C West 2, S Jackwitz, C Diamond, M Hogan, O Read) d Norths 1 (A Cleary).

J2 Grade: Hancock Brothers 5 (M Hogan 2, L Everingham, A Hanley, L Dawson) d Easts Gold 0; Easts Black 4 (N Morris 4) d Wests 1 (M Hitchenor).

Women and girls results: A Grade - Thistles 3 (Bridget Carkeet 2, Talicia Canty) d Easts 2 (Maddy Denny, Ashley Hansen); Hancock Brothers 8 (Robyn Clark, 3 Caleisha Harper 2, Rhyleigh Brown, Abby Eleison, Kaylee Armstrong) d Wests 1 (Lauren Hess).

Reserve Grade: Norths 5 (D Wenzel-Stephan 3, L Blackman, S Parlett) d Hancock Brothers 0; Wests 6 (J Nicholls 2, S Kissane, S Pohlman, G Nicholls) d Thistles 0; Swifts 5 (K Lenaghan, J Dodd, K Dixon, R Frichot, K Nguyen) d Bellbowrie 0.

R2 Grade: Norths 1 (C Ellison) d Swifts 0; Easts 2 (B Barrett, H Chetham) d Bellbowrie Green 1 (G Richardson); Vets 4 (S Ashton 2, Emma-Jane Oldham, B Simpson) d Bellbowrie Gold 2 (D Ashton-Norton).

A2 Grade: Wests 4 (J Goetsch 2, C Harrold, R Wilson) d Hancock Brothers 0; Bellbowrie 3 (A Judd, T McCulloch, Y Job) d Swifts 0; Thistles 5 (T Maguire, C Liddell, S Brown, C Heffernan, B Pavitt) d Vets 1 (K Pudwell).

C Grade: Thistles/Hancocks 2 (M Pearson, H, Longdon-Lawrie) drew Swifts 2 (E Wests, A Pascoe); Easts 0 drew Northern Strikers 0.

D Grade: Hancock Brothers 5 (E Denton 2, E Acfield, H Longden, M Brown) d Norths 2 (H Jones 2); Easts 10 (T McPeak 5, S Savage 2, C Memory 2, G Batten) d Swifts 0.

E Grade: Easts 13 (E Denton 4, J Hansen 2, F Smith 2, M Davidson-Fewquandie 2, K Doolan, D Mole) d Hancock Brothers 0; Wests 3 (A Daley, T Wingett, H Twine) d Swifts 0; Thistles 0 drew Northern Strikers 0.