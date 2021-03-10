Sara’s fit to handle marathon playing, coaching challenges

Ipswich personal trainer Sara Rogers is further expanding her coaching career with new roles this season. Picture: Cordell Richardson

IT'S just as well Ipswich's everywhere player, coach and captain Sara Rogers is so fit and focused.

Her impressive time management skills will be tested even further in three competitions and as a Queensland head coach this season.

Rogers has mentored the Hancocks men and captained the Hancocks women in recent seasons along with her Brisbane competition (Ascot) and other representative commitments.

She's added three more roles to her incredible list.

Rogers is going to coach the Hancocks women as well as the men in the Ipswich competition starting on Friday night.

The Hancocks men open the new season against Wests in a 7pm encounter at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

Although the Hancocks women have a first-round bye this weekend, Rogers will play for a third Division 1 club - Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast.

She has linked up with friends in the competition that started last weekend to enjoy a run when it doesn't clash with her Hancocks and Brisbane competition Ascot matches.

"Hancocks will always come first,'' she said.

The workaholic is set to play her 100th game for Ascot this season, on top of all the matches she has played with Hancocks since she was eight.

But if all that isn't enough, Rogers continues to further her higher level coaching experience.

She worked with Ipswich and Queensland development squads in the off-season.

The Ipswich fitness manager is also head coach of the Queensland under-18 side preparing for the national titles in Launceston.

She was previously assistant coach of the state under-18 side that won a gold medal last year.

Having also worked with club junior sides and the Australian under-23 men's team, Rogers is used to multiple roles each season.

She will this season be captain and player/coach of the Hancocks women's side, along with her men's duties.

Hockey Queensland's 2020 Association Coach of the Year concedes the next few months will be testing.

"It will be a challenge. It's something I haven't done before player/coach,'' she said.

"But we (the Hancocks women) have played together a very long time. I know I will have support (from other senior players like Layla Eleison and Kelly McNamara).

"It should be okay.''

The Ipswich born and bred achiever is confident her Hancocks sides will perform strongly having both won last year's A-Grade grand finals in the modified season due to COVID.

The Hancocks men welcome back former skipper Nathan Smith after he took a break for family reasons.

Hancocks are also expecting Brisbane Division 1 Commercial midfielder Jarrod Carseldine to join the defending premiers.

"The boys are keen to play a full season this year,'' she said.

"We've definitely had a really good pre-season.

"They have been working hard and getting good numbers to training.''

Sam Morgan remains captain.

A mixed team of Ipswich players also had a strong hitout in the recent Tiger Turf Cup series.

"Checking in to the hockey fields and entry places, everything is back to normal (after last year's COVID changes), which is big,'' the coach said.

"With the disruptions of last year we didn't really get that fitness base that we probably should have.

"I think the boys would definitely admit that we weren't fit enough last year. We just got bye.

"It will be good to get a good pre-season and then get through the games as well.

"Fitness has been the focus and I've been very busy with the Queensland under-18 girls because we go away in April.''

Rogers has also been implementing her fitness skills with the Hancocks women, having taken over the coaching role from Mark Eleison.

Brisbane competition striker Rhyleigh Brown has joined the squad, adding some welcome firepower upfront.

"We've retained the same squad, which is pleasing,'' Rogers said.

"The women have been training pretty hard. We'll just enjoy the bye.''

Senior player Kayla Tierney is also getting married this weekend.

In other A-Grade matches to open the 2021 season, the Easts men play Norths at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Thistles play Wests in the 7pm women's A-Grade opener with Swifts and Easts meeting in the 4pm Sunday encounter at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

GAME DAY

Ipswich Hockey Association

Men's and boys' fixtures March 12-14:Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A Grade - Hancock Brothers v Wests, 1, 7pm, R Arthur/J Fox, C Gotting/R Chandler,

A2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Swifts, 2, 8.30pm, R Arthur/J Fox, P Hardie.

Saturday: R2 Grade - Easts Black v Bellbowrie, 1, 2.30pm, Z Eleison/B Kinnane, R Chandler; Easts Gold v Norths, 2, 4pm, H Hocking/B McManus, K Batten.

Reserve: Hancock Brothers v Wests, 1, 5.30pm, B McManus/B Kinnane, P Hardie/J Walker.

A2 Grade: Easts v Wests, 2, 7.00pm, B Kinnane/J Herron, E Klepzig.

Sunday: J2 Grade - Easts Gold v Norths, 1, 10am, S Jackwitz/H Simpson, R Chandler; Hancock Brothers v Wests, 3, 10am, A Meloury/B Profke, C Gotting.

J1 Grade: Bellbowrie v Easts, 2, 10am, P Daly/S Brown, P Hardie; Hancock Brothers v Wests Black, 1, 11.30am, S Brown/K McPeake, R Chandler; Wests White v Norths, 2, 1pm, S Robertson/K McPeake, E Klepzig.

Reserve: Easts v Norths, 1, 2.30pm, N Walker/Z Profke, C Gotting/R Chandler.

R2 Grade: Hancock Brothers v Wests, 2, 2.30pm, A Eleison/B McManus, P Hardie.

A Grade: Easts v Norths, 1, 5.30pm, R Arthur/J Fox, P Hardie/L Haley.

Byes: A2 Grade - Northern Strikers; E Grade - Easts Black.

Women's and girls' fixtures March 12-14: Friday (Field, Time, Umpires, Tech Bench) - A2 Grade - Hancock Brothers v Bellbowrie, 2, 7pm, R Profke/B Gotting, P Hardie; Swifts v Vets, 1, 8.30pm, R Profke/B Gotting, C Gotting.

Saturday: E Grade - Thistles v Swifts, 1, 10.10am, P Mole/B Profke, B Gotting; Northern Strikers v Easts, 2, 10.10am, K Roberts/J Hollis, Jo Herron; Hancock Brothers v Wests, 3, 10.10am, T McPeake/A Meloury, R Chandler.

D Grade: Hancock Brothers v Easts, 1, 11.30am, H Simpson/A Wells, K Batten; Norths v Wests, 2, 11.30am, S Jackwitz/S Baldwin, Jo Herron.

C Grade: Northern Strikers v Wests, 2, 1pm, J Herron/B Gotting, L Haley.

R2 Grade: Bellbowrie Gold v Easts, 1, 1pm, Z Eleison/S Brown, C Gotting; Bellbowrie Green v Hancock Brothers, 2, 2.30pm, S Brown/K McPeake, L Haley.

Reserve: Bellbowrie v Thistles, 1, 4pm, M Eleison/C Nipperess-Sims, P Hardie; Easts v Norths, 2, 5.30pm, M Eleison/C Nipperess-Sims, E Klepzig.

A Grade: Thistles v Wests, 1, 7pm, M Eleison/B McManus, P Hardie/J Walker

Sunday: C Grade - Swifts v Easts, 2, 11.30am, S Robertson/J Herron, P Hardie.

Reserve: Swifts v Wests, 1, 1pm, M Eleison/G Dobbs, C Gotting.

A Grade: Swifts v Easts, 1, 4pm, R Arthur/A Eleison, P Hardie/C Gotting.

R2 Grade: Swifts v Vets, 2, 4pm, N Walker/B Kinnane, R Chandler.

A2 Grade: Thistles v Wests, 2, 5.30pm, G Dobbs/TBA, R Chandler.

Byes: A Grade - Hancock Brothers; Reserve - Hancock Brothers; R2 Grade - Norths; C Grade - Thistles/Hancocks; D Grade - Swifts.