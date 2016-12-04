34°
News

Sara shares her toughest injury challenge

David Lems
| 4th Dec 2016 1:28 PM
Ipswich hockey player and Healthworks personal trainer Sara Rogers is recovering from knee surgery.
Ipswich hockey player and Healthworks personal trainer Sara Rogers is recovering from knee surgery. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST mentioning the words "knee reconstruction'' can cause fear and uncertainty. It's a setback that can take months to overcome and there's no guarantees the injured sportsperson can play at the same level again.

However, it's not all doom and gloom.

Ipswich-bred Australian Country hockey captain Sara Rogers is among those needing a knee reconstruction this year.

Despite some setbacks following surgery, she's confident of returning to the field next year.

As a personal trainer, Rogers can offer an honest and helpful insight into how to deal with a knee reconstruction and importantly, keeping positive.

"It is becoming more common,'' Rogers said of knee reconstructions.

"I don't know if it's more common for me because I've done it now and pay more attention to the news about it, but it is very common, especially in female sports.

"Anything like hockey, netball, touch just because of the high impact we have lots of twisting, repeated movements, turning, that type of thing.

"I've unfortunately seen quite a few girls do it.''

Rogers, 29, needed major left knee surgery in June after what appeared an innocuous tackle. She was representing South West Queensland at the annual Super League hockey championships in Brisbane.

"It just ruptured my cruciate ligament. It just snaps,'' she said.

"I was running and a girl sort of caught me blind-sided. Her knee hit my knee and I ended up on the ground. She didn't even fall over at all.

"It wasn't hurting so I went back on the field then it (the knee) sort of gave way.''

After surgery, Rogers had to wear a brace for four weeks.

"It was more just to protect my graft in case I got tripped over or anything like that,'' she said.

"The first four weeks are very very important to protect what they have just inserted.''

That is often a screw through the femur and tibia during the operation, using a piece of hamstring.

Rogers had some complications after surgery which put her back "quite a bit''.

"They had to take the screws out and everything and then I lost all mobility so I was in hospital again,'' she said.

However, when everything goes to plan under normal circumstances, those having a knee reconstruction can focus on their rehabilitation.

"It's usually around the six week mark you can start progressing,'' the fitness manager said.

"It is about getting back that strength and obviously a range of movement in that joint again.''

Rogers recommends rehab with a personal trainer in tandem with a physiotherapist, who can provide valuable guidance.

She said exercise every day was important.

"I'll be following physio's orders because I don't want to have to do this ever again,'' she said.

Having fitness knowledge has helped Rogers understand what is happening and how to cope with any setbacks.

"I have good access to a gym as well and that's what it is about,'' she said, having worked as a personal trainer and manager for 12 years at Healthworks Ipswich.

The premiership-winning Hancock Brothers captain has been pleased with her recovery in recent weeks after fearing she may not be able to play hockey again.

Now, she's keen to rejoin her hockey teammates in the new year.

"It's one of those things that happens at elite level as well,'' she said of serious knee injuries.

Keep involved on road to recovery

TO help keep positive through her knee reconstruction rehabilitation Sara Rogers has been doing some hockey coaching.

"I'm going away as an assistant coach with the Australian Country team in April and I do enjoy coaching a lot so it's given me another avenue to be involved in the sport,'' she said.

She said the toughest part during the rehabilitation process was being patient.

"Now that I'm walking without limping, I feel like I can run,'' she said.

However, she said you have to make sure you are right.

She said staying positive through the bad days was essential.

"There's continual setbacks. It's hard,'' she said. "Especially when you hit your five, six, seven month mark, it starts to feel quite strong.

"I do know speaking to the physio that a lot of people think that they can go back.

"But it is definitely a nine to 12 month injury.''

Rogers said the end goal was restoring stability and strength to the joint.

"That's the motivation - to get back out there,'' she said.

"It's going to be a mental game more than anything. Trusting the joint again.

"The rehab is the hardest part. The surgery happens. You don't have to do anything.

"It's that seven, eight, 10 month period that you need to do your exercises every single day without fail.''

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  australian country hockey hancock brothers hockey club hockey ipswich hockey association knee reconstruction sara rogers serious sporting injuries

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Yamanto grassfire sparks stern warning

Yamanto grassfire sparks stern warning

THESE firefighters have a message for the people of Ipswich.

Driver allegedly headbutts Ipswich police officer

Operation North Rhombic, Ipswich Police and Department of Transport and Mains Road carrying out random breath tests on Limestone Street. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

THE officer was treated for a laceration above his eye in hospital.

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

PHOTOS: Annual Twilight Parade draws hundreds, more events to come

Serious injury experiences that may help you

Former Ipswich footballer and elite masters athlete Darrin Norwood knows how to overcome challenges.

Ipswich all-rounders recover from knee surgery

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

It's official, Christmas has started in Ipswich

TIS THE SEASON: Plenty of families got into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Twilight Parade.

PHOTOS: Annual Twilight Parade draws hundreds, more events to come

What's on this weekend

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to do this weekend

Renee Schulz, Brad Baxter, Elizabeth Mills and Nathan Schulz prepare for the Marburg Church of Christ Christmas Carols. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Your guide to what's on in Ipswich

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

JENNIFER Lawrence has reportedly given Darren Aronofsky a set of keys so he can stay with her whenever he's in Los Angeles.

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

BIG HOME &amp; HUGE SHED ON 1415M2 BLOCK!

8 Farrell Drive, Walloon 4306

House 5 2 4 $419,000...

You'll be delighted with the amount of space inside and outside of this family home! Plenty of room for all the extras at this property! - Boasting a big 1415m2...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

&quot;RESORT STYLE LIVING; SAFE SECURE ENVIRONMENT!&quot;

40/2 Workshops, Brassall 4305

Villa 2 1 1 $269,000

This is an awesome opportunity to join the band of happy Suncare Lakes residents in a gated community at a very affordable price. This 2 bedroom unit is a...

Affordable &amp; Handy to everything

200 Glebe Road, Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 $318,000

It's got charm and plenty of appeal, you just can't beat the character of these solid post war timber homes. The current owners are moving to Brisbane and keen for...

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

Great Opportunity &amp; Great Starter home

13 Skinner Crescent, Silkstone 4304

House 4 2 2 $359,000...

This lovely lowset brick home is both stylish, comfortable and only 9 years old. My owners have just moved and have priced their much loved home to sell. The...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

New 1200-seat Mormon church to open in Ipswich

COMMUNITY: Barbara MacDonald of Springfield Lakes with her children from left, Jacob, 6, Charlotte, 2, Joseph, 4, Emily, 9, and Lachlan, 8, outside the newly built Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at Augustine Heights.

One of Australia's largest Mormon churches will open this month

REVEALED: 25 of Ipswich's cheapest houses

8 Trumper St, East Ipswich, Offers above $230,000.

Old and neglected homes in hot demand with renovators

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!