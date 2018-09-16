Sara keen to keep coaching men after deserved reward

AFTER finally sharing in a deserved triumph, Ipswich hockey warrior Sara Rogers is keen to continue coaching the Hancocks men.

"I'm very proud,'' Rogers said after Hancocks secured back-to-back A-Grade premierships with a 4-2 win over Norths on Saturday night.

"It's been a very good season and they are just a great bunch of boys. Very respectful and I never had a drama with them at all.

"They do what I tell them surprisingly but they've done the hard yards.''

Rogers said winning consecutive titles was encouraging for the future.

Hancocks players show their spirit in Saturday night's grand final. Rob Williams

"We're still a young squad so we can keep it going for many years to come,'' she said.

Rogers guided the Hancocks men after captaining her club's A-Grade women's side in the previous grand final.

Hancocks lost 3-2 to Wests after a gallant effort that showed Rogers' team is narrowing the gap on the Magpies.

After two intense games, Rogers was looking forward to relaxing.

"I'm very tired to be honest playing that full game and then the ups and downs of another game afterwards, especially from a coaching perspective,'' she said. "But it's always good to win at least one out of the two.''

She praised the Hancocks men's defence, built around Blake Douglas and goalkeeper Bailey Hoyland.

"He's been strong for us all season in the net,'' she said.

"Our defence plays with a lot of heart. All the boys do.''

Asked about continuing her work next year, the fitness fanatic was upbeat.

"If I'm offered the position again, I'd like to take it,'' she said.

"I've really enjoyed coaching the men and obviously a little bit disappointed losing the women but that's hockey.

"We'll just keep turning up and competing.

"It's getting closer, the gap between us and Wests, so hopefully next year it will be closer again.''