Santa's coming to town, here's where you can find him

WANT to know where you can see Santa this year?

Here's a list of Christmas events on near you.

Tomorrow a Christmas Carnival will be held at the Marburg Showgrounds

This is the 50th year since the first Marburg Christmas Carnival.

There will be pony rides, glitter tattoos and balloon twisting for the children this year.

The event goes from 4pm-7pm.

See Facebook for more information.

Santa is also coming to Springfield Rise on Saturday.

See Santa from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow at the Springfield Rise Display Village to celebrate the countdown to Christmas.

There'll be loads of activities for young and old.

Get amongst the Christmas spirit as 200 free Santa hats and reindeer antler headbands will be given out.

Santa with his friendly helper Elf will be roving the event with loads of Christmas cheers and giving away candy canes.

There will be a community barbecue, free face painting and a free gingerbread decorating workshop for the first 200.

Grab a free ice creams, take part in a free kids Christmas ornament making workshop, limited to 250 people and take a unique photo in the fun inflatable snow globe photo booth.

A Christmas party will be held at Ripley on Saturday.

Join in the fun and see Santa at the party which includes a movie and fireworks under the stars.

The Providence Choir, Cityhope Choir and more will be there.

Bring your family, friends and neighbours to celebrate as one and have a wonderful night out under the stars from 5pm-9pm.

There will be glow sticks, face paint and a community barbecue.

Christmas Fair

Ivory's Rock and the Harrisville Community Hub invite you to a spectacular Sunday fun day community Christmas Fair, on December 2.

Head to the fair from, 11am - 3pm at Ivory's Rock, Mount Flinders Rd, Peak Crossing.

The free fair includes a visit from Santa.

There will be a free inflatable water slide and mega obstacle course, free bucking bull, free face painting and craft, free mini neck and shoulder massages and free games for the whole family.

Hell on Heels will perform on the day as well as Harrisville and Peak Crossing school choirs.

Browse market stalls and workshops, there will also be food and drink available for purchase.

Bring a picnic rug and enjoy the Christmas festivities and surroundings at the beautiful Ivory's Rock .

Free Santa photos

NGU Real Estate are putting on a family fun day on December 2 from 10am-2pm at Catherine Morgan Park, Augustine Heights.

Free activities include animal farm, pony rides, face painting, photos with Santa, inflatable maze, inflatable climbing wall, mechanical surfboard, jumping castle and more.

Free entry and free rides.

Magical Christmas Show and Carnival

Denver Productions is proud to present a new concept in Australia - a Christmas Variety Show and Christmas Carnival held at Orion Springfield Central.

The 90 minute variety show includes singing, dancing, pantomime, magical illusion and circus acts all on stage under the white Christmas themed Big Top with both international and Australian based performers.

In Santa's Dining Hall there will be a food truck serving a large variety of food.

Outside in the Christmas carnival precinct will be a massive 26m tall Ferris Wheel, giant slide, dodgem cars and other fun rides for all ages.

Held from December 5- 23 at 1 Main St, Springfield Central.

Find out more details online.

You can buy tickets and ride packages at the ticket booth in centre from November 26 to December 21, located outside Priceline Pharmacy in the Big W Mall.

Tickets to the show also available online.

Christmas Twilight Market

There will be plenty of Christmas gift ideas.

Handmade arts and crafts, food and drink.

Come along and enjoy the Christmas light display as 33 Salisbury Road was the 2017 People's Choice Winner in the River 94.9 Christmas Lights competition.

Santa will even be there.

Friday December 7, 3.30pm-7.30pm, 33 Salisbury Rd, Ipswich.

For details phone Tania Moore on 3817 0600.

Christmas carols at Robelle Domain December 8

THIS year the Christmas Carols are themed a Night of Wonders, A far away Christmas.

The program kicks off at 6.15pm with the fireworks launching at 8.30pm.

Food, drinks and fun glowing products will be available to purchase.

The Springfield City Group Carols at Robelle Domain are presented by The Greater Springfield Combined Churches.

The pre program starts at 5.30pm.

Christmas Movie in Tucker Family Park

AVID Property Group's (AVID) annual Brentwood Forest Christmas in the Park event is on again, this year to be held in the community's new $1.4 million Tucker Family Park on Saturday December 8 from 4:30pm.

Brentwood Forest residents and the wider community are invited to get together this festive season to enjoy Christmas carols performed by Bellbird Park State Secondary College and a free outdoor screening of a family-favourite Christmas movie.

There will be a sausage sizzle and fresh popcorn available as well as a visit by Santa.

The movie starts at 6.30pm and finished at 8:30pm in Tucker Family Park, Alesana Drive, Bellbird Park remember to bring your picnic blankets!

Goodna Carols by Candlelight

Come down for a great family night out with free carols.

Market stalls, pony rides, animal farm, jumping castle and a visit from Santa.

Food and drinks available on the night. So grab your family, some chairs and a candle/ flash-light and come and enjoy the festivities.

Open from 5pm on December 8 at 6pm, Goodna Rugby Leagues Club, 135 Brisbane Tce, Goodna, special guest Caleb Caswell.

Santa's coming to Deebing Heights

FORGET the sleigh, Santa will be arriving in a different mode of transport when he visits Deebing Heights.

While his reindeer rest up before their round the world journey on Christmas Day, Santa will make his grand appearance at Stockland's Sovereign Pocket on Saturday, December 8 by train.

The free family fun day will include photo sessions with the jolly man. The first free photo session for children will be held at 9.30am, while the second will be held at 10.30am for photos with Santa and pets.

Children will also be able to enjoy trackless train rides.

All the fun will be held at the Sovereign Pocket Sales and Information Centre at 113 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights.

To find out more about Sovereign Pocket, call 1800 170 192 or go to www.stockland.com.au/sovereignpocket. You can also follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sovereignpocket.

Cityhope Church presents 'Jesus' A Divine Promise to All

An unforgettable Christmas event for the whole family with Carols, Singing, Santa, Dancing, Lights, Lasers, Film and loads of fun.

Come along and celebrate with your local community over two nights!

Afterwards, join us for the Christmas festival with family fun, and activities, great food, music and fireworks as the sun goes down.

Free entry and parking, held on December 8 and 9 from 5:30pm at 332 Ripley Rd, Flinders View, Ripley.

Santa and his acrobatic elves open new park

It will be a topsy, turvy start to Christmas as Santa and his acrobatic elves head to Edens Crossing, in Redbank Plains, to test drive a new park that is opening just in time for the holidays.

Be entertained by the twists and turns of the comedy trio in green as they wander through the crowds and clamber over the new play equipment. Make sure to have your face painted, capture some festive cheer in the Christmas photo booth or get planting with activities by Little Green Thumbs! And when the excitement gets too much, chill out with a free snow cone.

There will be heaps of free family fun to launch the newest play area in Peet Limited's Edens Crossing community which is one of the fastest growing neighbourhoods in the area. The new Sunbird Drv park covers almost half a hectare and includes an obstacle course with triple towers, a bridge, ladders, slides, stepping pods, swing basket and more. There is plenty of shade, picnic facilities and a drinking fountain.

Head to Edens Crossing for a great start to Christmas and the school holidays on Sunday December 9 from 1pm-4pm.

Located at the corner of Fernbrook Blvd and Sunbird Dve, Redbank Plains. See www.edenscrossing.com.au for more information.

Redbank Plains Community Christmas Carols

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon of free rides and free face painting, order yummy food from a variety of food vendors and sing your favourite Christmas carols, as lead by a variety of local Ipswich talent.

Finally, finish your weekend with a fireworks display at 8:30pm.

Santa will also make an appearance.

December 9, 5pm-8.30pm. Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve Cnr Cedar Rd and Moreton Ave, Redbank Plains.

A Christmas Wonderland

THIS year, Nerima Gardens in Queens Park will light up for the full 12 days of Christmas!

The expanded Christmas line-up runs from Thursday, December 13 to Saturday, December 22, giving families plenty of opportunities to share in the festive spirit.

Discover the magic of Christmas with food trucks, kid's performers, Christmas movies and visits from Santa Claus.

An enchanting light display will sparkle from 7pm to 10pm nightly over the 12 days, with unique live entertainment on stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 5.30pm.

Christmas Lights tour

THE stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a special magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2018 competition from the air-conditioned comfort of Stonestreets Coaches.

Take a VIP Christmas lights walk at Queens Park and enjoy a light supper with surprise visitors at the Visitor Information Centre.

Tour includes commentary from our friendly guides, VIP Christmas lights access at Queens Park, supper, pick up and drop off from the council car park on Roderick St

Available Thursday December 13, Friday December 14 and Saturday December 15 from 5.45-8.45pm.

Tickets cost $35 for adults, $30 concession and $25 for children (up to 12 years).

Spaces are limited and bookings essential.

Ubrane Markets Ipswich Christmas Event

On Saturday December 15 from 4pm-9pm the Ubrane Markets will light up Redbank Plaza.

Urbane Markets are a Boutique style Mecca Market that will bring fun, food and community together.

held at Redbank Plaza 1 Collingwood Drv, Redbank QLD.

Swich on Inc - Annual Christmas Race Day

Join us for the biggest party of the year. Make it your Christmas work function or catchup with friends and we'll take care of the rest.

We've got you covered with a huge marquee, live entertainment with Soulcutz, exciting live racing, PIMMs pop up bar and other activities on the day.

Did we mention the five hour food and beverage package? You're going to love it.

DRESS CODE: Summer race day best or smart casual.

Learn more about this year's event via www.swichon.com.au/annual-christmas-race-day-major-sponsor-and-beneficiaries-announced/

Tickets $90, December 14, noon-5pm, Ipswich Turf Club 219 Brisbane Rd, Ipswich

Christmas Market

The Dinmore Cottage Tea House is hosting a Christmas Market on Sunday December 16 at 7am.

Unique and hard to get Christmas gifts for your loved ones, pottery plants jewellery and much much more.

Located 1A Dinmore Street Dinmore, Ipswich, Queensland 4303.

Ipswich Hospital Foundation Christmas Lights Run

Ipswich Hospital Foundation Christmas Lights run will take you on an organised, supported 10km run around parts of Ipswich to view Christmas lights starting and finishing in the RSL Memorial Gardens.

Participation costs $5 per person ( for those with no IHF Membership). Ipswich Hospital Foundation will support the run with IHF Fit4Life running coaches, a support bus and vehicle (should you need a break along the way), some cold water and fresh fruit.

Ungermann Brothers ice-cream will offer half price ice-cream to all registered children and a milkshake for best dressed.

Children aged over 12 with an accompanying adult are welcome to participate/ spectate, younger children in running prams are welcome.

For safety please wear a night light or Christmas lights.

Limited spaces available on the bus for spectators - $5 per person, registration from 6pm.

Held on Thursday December 20, 6.30pm-8.30pm, leaving from the Memorial Gardens at 61 Nicholas St, Ipswich.

Christmas Eve Carols

On December 24, join the Catalyst Church in Ipswich for Christmas Eve Carols.

Bring along the whole family and join in on some carols and fun from 7pm-8.30pm at 142 Pine Mountain Rd, Brassall.

