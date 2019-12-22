Menu
Lisa Campos generously donated a number of toys to the Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Ward for sick children to play with. She is pictured with Chloe Adamovics, Santa and Clarissa Adamovics.
Health

Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

Ashleigh Howarth
22nd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
THE jolly man in the red suit took some time out of his busy schedule to spread Christmas cheer to sick children in the Sunshine Ward at the Ipswich Hospital.

Santa was joined by a number of special elves, Jasmine, Sophie and Zoe McDouall, to drop off toys and lollies to children in time for Christmas.

(back) Kareen Freed, Krystle Southgate, (front) Andrew Hutchinson, Santa, Amy Horler and elves Sophie, Jasmine and Zoe McDouall at the Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Ward.
He was also joined by Ipswich mum Lisa Campos, who personally donated toys for all children in the hospital to play with.

After an overnight stay at the Ipswich Hospital earlier in the year with her son, Ms Campos knew she wanted to give back to other sick children in need.

Kate Keogh, Karen Freed, Amy Horler and Krystle Southgate with Santa and his little elves Jasmine, Sophie and Zoe McDouall at the Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Ward.
“When my son and I were playing in the playroom, I noticed some of the toys were worn and damaged, yet he was so happy to be out of the bed and playing,” she said.

“I felt best to show my appreciation for the wonderful work the hospital and its staff do, and the least I could do was give back and see what needed to be replaced.

“Make the effort to put a smile on someone’s face, not because you want something from them, but because you want to make someone happy.”

Lisa teamed up with the Ipswich Hospital Foundation for the generous gesture.

