Santa has spilled the beans on what good boys and girls across Ipswich are asking for this Christmas.
Santa shares the inside scoop on most request gifts

Ashleigh Howarth
ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
20th Dec 2019 6:00 PM
OUTDOOR sporting equipment, dolls and soft toys of characters from beloved childrens’ shows are among the top gift requests from good boys and girls across Ipswich.

The jolly man in the red suit has already met with thousands of kids from across the region, asking them what they would like to find under the tree this Christmas.

While visiting Orion Springfield Central, Santa said he and his elves were working around the clock to ensure all presents were ready to be packed before he left the North Pole on December 24.

“The most popular thing lately is outdoor equipment and technology, but technology in the North Pole is difficult so I ask what else they would like,” Santa said.

“This Christmas I have also had a lot of requests for LOL Surprise! Dolls, and beyblades, plus new to my list is STEM items like robotics and Bluey Toys which is exciting to see.”

“Some old favourites like Lego and Barbie are of course popular but this year we are also seeing the return of Toy Story, Star Wars, My Little Pony and the good old book - not to mention a few requests for musical instruments.”

For those children who fear they might be on the naughty list, Santa said there is still time to change that.

“Pop in for a visit or get that little one to write a letter to tell me how they are going to be good from now on,” he said.

“It’s about being a better person, making a change for the better, even for adults.”

Santa’s elves have been carefully checking and replying to the thousands of letters that have already been posted to the North Pole.

