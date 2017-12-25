Your Christmas weather forecast

What’s the weather going to be like?

AUSTRALIA is beaming for a bright Christmas.

It's going to be a classic down under summer over the next couple of days, with hot and dry weather predicted for most capital cities across the country for Christmas and Boxing Day.

However, Santa will bring a slight chill with him from the North Pole when he flies over some parts of Australia, with Christmas Day weather predicted to be fairly mild and pleasant, with some thunderstorms even predicted for certain cities.

The forecast for Christmas Day is fine and sunny in Cairns, where Eilidh Macleod and Dougie Macmillan will be basking in the sunshine. Picture: Brendan Radke

There will be a morning shower or two in Sydney, which only reach about 23C, while Brisbane could also be set to be sunny with a chance of a late storm, with the mercury predicted to hit 34C.

"It's going to be a beautiful day for many parts of the country, probably one of the most stable and quietest weather days we've seen for most, not all, parts of the country," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said.

Adelaide will be pleasant at 29C with light winds, and a hot one is slated for Perth at a top of 33C.

Darwin could be hit with a summer storm and will swelter through 30C heat, while Melbourne is a lot cooler with a top of 22C and sunny skies.

Hobart is predicted to be dry with a top of 21C.

Canberra is expected to reach 25C, but skies will be cloudy and there will be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Boxing Day will follow along the same pattern, with similar dry and hot weather forecasted for the major capital cities, with a cool change predicted to kick in on Thursday or Friday.

Christmas Day forecast

Adelaide: Sunny, 29C

Brisbane: Cloudy, 34C

Canberra: Sunny, 25C

Darwin: Possible storms, 30C

Melbourne: Sunny, 22C

Perth: Sunny, 33C

Sydney: Possible showers, cloudy, 23C

Hobart: Cloudy, 21C

Boxing Day forecast

Adelaide: Sunny, 33C

Brisbane: Cloudy, chance of showers, 29C

Canberra: Cloudy, 26C

Darwin: Cloudy, possible storm, 31C

Melbourne: Sunny, 29C

Perth: Mostly sunny, 27C

Sydney: Possible shower, 24C

Hobart: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, 24C