Your Christmas weather forecast

AUSTRALIA is beaming for a bright Christmas.
It's going to be a classic down under summer over the next couple of days, with hot and dry weather predicted for most capital cities across the country for Christmas and Boxing Day.
However, Santa will bring a slight chill with him from the North Pole when he flies over some parts of Australia, with Christmas Day weather predicted to be fairly mild and pleasant, with some thunderstorms even predicted for certain cities.
There will be a morning shower or two in Sydney, which only reach about 23C, while Brisbane could also be set to be sunny with a chance of a late storm, with the mercury predicted to hit 34C.
"It's going to be a beautiful day for many parts of the country, probably one of the most stable and quietest weather days we've seen for most, not all, parts of the country," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Narramore said.
Adelaide will be pleasant at 29C with light winds, and a hot one is slated for Perth at a top of 33C.
Darwin could be hit with a summer storm and will swelter through 30C heat, while Melbourne is a lot cooler with a top of 22C and sunny skies.
Hobart is predicted to be dry with a top of 21C.
Canberra is expected to reach 25C, but skies will be cloudy and there will be a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
Boxing Day will follow along the same pattern, with similar dry and hot weather forecasted for the major capital cities, with a cool change predicted to kick in on Thursday or Friday.
Christmas Day forecast
Adelaide: Sunny, 29C
Brisbane: Cloudy, 34C
Canberra: Sunny, 25C
Darwin: Possible storms, 30C
Melbourne: Sunny, 22C
Perth: Sunny, 33C
Sydney: Possible showers, cloudy, 23C
Hobart: Cloudy, 21C
Boxing Day forecast
Adelaide: Sunny, 33C
Brisbane: Cloudy, chance of showers, 29C
Canberra: Cloudy, 26C
Darwin: Cloudy, possible storm, 31C
Melbourne: Sunny, 29C
Perth: Mostly sunny, 27C
Sydney: Possible shower, 24C
Hobart: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, 24C