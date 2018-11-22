Santa is waiting for your Christmas wish list

WHEN it comes to ensuring Santa knows what's on your Christmas wish list, it's best to write him a letter.

Australia Post is now encouraging kids right across Ipswich to post their wish lists nice and early so they can receive a reply from the jolly man in the red suit before Christmas Day.

Friends Jasmine Savige and Matilda Ryan couldn't wait to drop their letters into the specially designed Santa Mail box at the Ipswich Post Office in Tower Square.

Jasmine asked Santa to bring her a guinea pig and JoJo dolls and clothes, while Matilda really wants a pair of blue Converse shoes and a Barbie doll.

"I love Christmas because we get to open all of our presents," Jasmine said excitedly.

Jasmine Savige, 6 and Matilda Ryan, 5, posting their Santa letters with postal service officer Jess Dorrofield. Cordell Richardson

Australia Post is expecting to deliver more than 150,000 letters to the North Pole this year.

For the first time, Australia Post will also be offering a large print service for families with children who have low vision.

Australia Post spokesperson Michelle Skehan said staff loved seeing kids come in to post their letters.

"Santa Mail is not only a cherished Christmas tradition in many households, but also a wonderful way for children to practise their letter writing skills at school or home," she said.

"Sending a letter to Santa is a fun and easy way to show kids how to address, stamp and post a letter.

"The fun doesn't stop at the post box either, as children can follow the progress of their letter through our new interactive online tracker and there's plenty of other Christmas activities children can find on our Santa Mail website."

To take part, send your festive letters to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope and your name and return address on the back so Santa knows where to send his reply.

Parents and children who have low vision can opt-in to receive a large text reply from Santa by sending their letters to Santa Mail (large text) North Pole, 9999.

Santa Mail letters can be placed in any dedicated Santa Mail box or red street post box, with families encouraged to lodge their letters before Friday, December 14, so Santa can reply before loading up his sleigh.