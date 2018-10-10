Menu
WALK TO REMEMBER: Emily Fulton holds her son Xander.
News

Sands walk to remember babies who have gone too soon

Ashleigh Howarth
by
10th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

BEREAVED parents across Australia will pause to remember their babies who've died on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, marked this year on Monday, October 15.

This annual day of remembrance is a significant one on Sands' calendar, honouring the approximately 106,000 babies who lose their lives to miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn death each year.

Each year Sands organises a number of memorial events for bereaved parents and their families across Australia, including their Walk to Remember, which will be held at New Farm Park in Brisbane on Sunday, October 14 from 9.30am-noon.

The day will include a memorial service, butterfly release and then a walk around the park.

"Parents consistently tell us that opportunities to acknowledge their baby's life and to simply say their name are so meaningful to them and their families," Sands' chief executive officer Jackie Mead said.

"Our Walks to Remember are special annual events around Australia that bring bereaved parents together with their families and friends to commemorate their babies who've died, to share their experiences openly and to support each other.

"The walks attract so many local families each year and are just one of the ways Sands uses its model of peer support to companion parents on such a difficult road."

 

To register to be part of the 2018 Walk to Remember, search Brisbane Sands Queensland Walk to Remember on Facebook.

Bookings are essential.

Ipswich Advertiser

