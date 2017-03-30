Sandbags like 'gold nuggets' as residents collect hundreds

LOAD UP: Sandbags were going quicker than fast food at a diner at Limestone Park.

SANDBAGS have been as valuable as gold nuggets to Ipswich residents this morning with hundreds of bags already being put in place to protect their homes.

The QT ventured down to Limestone Park where bags are being provided to residents within the carpark near the netball courts.

By 8.20am 70 cars had been through and hundreds of bags collected.

It was an orderly procedure despite cars queuing in Salisbury Rd.

Ron Corvi was picking up 12 bags for his granddaughter in Prunda Parade in Raceview.

"They have been flooded before," Mr Corvi said.

"They have a unit under the house and we've got to block garage door off so the water doesn't come up."

Erin Goralski lives at Karalee and is a new resident to the Ipswich area.

"We are new to the area out there but the property did get flooded last time," she said.

"There is a little bit of water lapping up to the side of the house so we are making sure we are prepared.

"We are listening to the news and doing what we are told.

"We're getting as many sandbags as we can fit in the car."

David Roberts of Silkstone said the downstairs area of his two-storey Queenslander tends to flood but he was taking the whole process in his stride.

"Downstairs floods so if we can bag it up we can stop it," he said.

"Every time it floods and rains heavy this happens. What can you do?"

A sandbagging machine was in overdrive and one of the operators said the earlier people did so the better.

The sandbagging machine was in overdrive at Limestone Park.

"There are plenty of people coming through," he said.

"Now is the time to come down and get what you need because it is going to get heavier later on so the forecast goes."

Sandbags can be picked up from the following locations from 8am-7pm today and from 8am-10am tomorrow:

. Limestone Park Ipswich within the carpark near the netball courts

. Goodna SES Depot - 120 Willow Road, Redbank Plains

. Rosewood SES Depot - 1159 Rosewood-Warrill View Road, Rosewood.