Billabong Sanctuary corona tourism
Pets & Animals

Sanctuary confident it can ‘handle any issue’

by EVAN MORGAN
25th Mar 2020 3:51 PM
The coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to close but one beloved Townsville wildlife sanctuary is open for now.

Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary owner Bob Flemming and his wife Del closed for one day to assess the situation in response to the Prime Minister's directive for all non-essential gatherings to close.

But after legal advice the park's 15 full-time, part-time and casual staff will keep working as the park stays open to the public.

Mr Flemming said until the directive was for all non-essential gatherings of 500 people or less to close, the park would stay open and he was confident Billabong Wildlife Sanctuary would weather the coronavirus storm.

"In our 35 years of business we have been through cyclones such as Yasi where we were closed for three months, the monsoonal event last year and right back to the pilots' strike. We are confident we can handle any issue," he said.

He added the recovery would take a lot longer than six months.

