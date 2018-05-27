Menu
News

US zoo’s embarrassing ‘Aussie’ dancers stuff-up

by Jill Pengelley
27th May 2018 6:30 PM

SAN Diego Zoo has used what they called Maori dancers to inject indigenous culture into the opening of its Walkabout Australia habitat.

The dancers performed at Friday's launch of the walk-through exhibit, which features kangaroos and wallabies.

The zoo's Facebook live video of the event drew criticism from viewers but is still visible.

"Do you yanks ever open a book or look at a world map?" one person wrote.

The zoo initially responded to comments by saying Maoris were "native" to both countries but later apologised for the mistake in the Facebook live video comments.

"Our sincere apologies. We were given incorrect information," they wrote.

One commenter described the error as a disgrace: "Mixing two very different cultures and perpetuating the ignorance the US has about most things beyond its borders."

Yet another said: "Murica, long may you reign as the simplest kid in the class."

Fiona wrote, "Your attempt at cultural appropriation is wrong, rude, and offensive."

