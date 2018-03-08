Samsung’s new TV changes everything

Ambient Mode and Samsung's signature Invisible Cable will help these TVs seamlessly blend into their surroundings.

Ambient Mode and Samsung's signature Invisible Cable will help these TVs seamlessly blend into their surroundings.

IT WASN'T so long ago that TVs were giant, ugly boxes that went as poorly as The Mountain from Game Of Thrones in a game of hide and seek.

Now televisions are almost invisible.

Samsung unveiled its latest top-of-the-range TVs at an event in New York and showcased something known as "Ambient Mode" - a feature which helps the product remain almost hidden from the naked eye.

Users first take a picture of the wall on which the television unit will be mounted and then use that image as the TV's background picture.

This helps the TV blend seamlessly with the wall - the only noticeable aspect being the small bezel which surrounds the unit.

To help further disguise the illusion of a floating black rectangle mounted on a wall caused by the bezel, Samsung casts a digital version of the shadow this rectangle would create.

It hopes doing so will help hide the fact there is actually a large LED panel sitting in the middle of the metal border.

And to remove those ugly cables, Samsung has a signature Invisible Cable which runs inside the wall and down to a breakout box which houses all of the ports you would expect on a television - HDMI, power, ethernet, USB, antenna.

That's actually a TV not a brick wall — we live in the future.

Each of the five QLEDs in the range use alloy coated Quantum Dot technology - tiny semiconductor particles around one billionth of a metre in diameter, engineered to emit light in its purest possible form.

In short, this improves the TV's range of colours and better peak brightness - QLEDs can produce 100 per cent colour volume and have a brighter display than its competitors.

Having a larger amount of colours that can be displayed and higher brightness means the TV has more realistic, accurate and vibrant images, in both bright and dark scenes.

The 2018 QLEDs range in size from 55 inches to 88 inches and include a built-in timer that will turn off the ambient setting after a set duration to ensure you are not wasting electricity when you're not around.

Along with design enhancements, the 2018 line-up of Samsung's Wi-Fi connected smart TVs promise an easier set up experience and a more expansive array of options to navigate and consume content.

To further ensure easier use, 2018 QLED TVs will feature Bixby - Samsung's intelligence platform that first launched on its mobile devices as an answer to Siri and Google Assistant.

Those using Samsung phones can also use the new SmartThings app to synch their device to the TV for access to functions including program guides, remote control and video sharing between screens.

The Frame has 100 different artworks people can choose from.

This isn't the first time Samsung has tried to disguise its televisions. The company showcased a TV designed to look like a framed picture hanging on your wall.

Aptly called The Frame, the TV offered users the ability to turn the unit into a fully customisable piece of art from 100 custom-designed digital art pieces involving architecture, landscapes, wildlife and a variety of other options.

Product designer Yves Béhar said The Frame redefined the notion of the TV at home.

"The Frame uses modern technology to bring art into our homes; for many, this will be their first true art collection," he told Architectural Digest.

"Art education is rapidly diminishing and people aren't being as exposed to art as they used to be. I wanted The Frame to be accessible and easy to use.

"I also wanted it to be customisable, so people can choose materials and finishes to fit their home style. By bringing more art into our lives, I believe that everyone can build more personal connections with it."

The 2018 range will be available in Australia in April, with pricing to be announced closer to the release date.

Continue the conversation in the comments below or with Matthew Dunn on Facebook and Twitter.