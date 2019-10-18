Sam's 'good move' to help Ipswich Logan Hornets

VALUABLE RECRUIT: Ipswich Logan Hornets fast bowler Sam Doggett is playing an active role assisting the team's young players in this season's Brisbane First Grade competition.

HAVING settled comfortably into his new Ipswich Logan Hornets environment, Sam "Teddy'' Doggett is keen to start taking more wickets than teammate Adam Smith.

Not that the national Indigenous team representative minds too much seeing an exciting prospect stepping up.

One of the reasons Doggett joined the Hornets this season was to help the young cricketers coming through the Brisbane First Grade ranks.

After chatting to Hornets stalwarts Anthony and Dan Wilson, Doggett saw an opportunity to join the brothers at the Ipswich-based club and to share his higher level experience.

"It's been a good move,'' the former Wests, Sydney and Future Leagues fast bowler said.

"There's a lot of talented young kids there who have bright futures.

"It's nice to come and play in a place where I can pass a little bit of knowledge from my personal experiences.''

Doggett, 27, became good mates with Hornets skipper Anthony when they played junior cricket and went to school together at Downlands College in Toowoomba.

Preparing for Saturday's match against Toombul at Baxter Oval, Doggett was encouraged by opening partner Smith making an impressive start to the new season.

"I'll have to start taking some more wickets,'' Doggett said, pleased to see "Smithy'' leading the way so far with the ball. "He's a talented bowler.''

Doggett has played in the national Indigenous side for five years.

Last season, he lined up in eight Future League games for the Queensland Second XI. His best haul was 8/90 for the match against Western Australia.

In Brisbane First Grade cricket, Doggett has taken more than 400 wickets with a leading tally of 7/46.

He has contributed a handy 2100 plus runs with a highest score of 86.

This season, he's taken seven wickets, missing just one game for the Hornets while on national duty.

Toowoomba-bred Doggett is happy to consider future national Indigenous team opportunities, knowing how important they are to cricketers.

"It's absolutely amazing to play at all these Test grounds,'' he said.

"It's good to see it's one of those little pathways for a lot of these guys. We get to showcase ourselves against these states and territories once a year and provide a good competition against us.''

"It's a great opportunity and you get to play cricket at the highest level and you also get to represent your people in my team and everyone else that comes out.''

Apart from his new teammates, Doggett is also working with Hornets coach Aaron Moore for the first time.

"So far, so good,'' the fast bowler said.

"He's very thorough and has a very relaxed approach to the game.''

Sam is the brother of Queensland and Australian representative Brendan, who is recovering from stress fractures.

Back bowling now, Brendan is still in the frame for the Queensland Bulls and the Big Bash League this season.

Game day

Qld Premier Grade First Grade: Saturday - Ipswich Logan Hornets v Toombul at Baxter Oval.

2nd Grade: Match resumes with Toombul 6/210 against Hornets at Nundah.

Sunday: Taverners Rd 6 - Hornets v Toombul at Ray Walker Oval.

Katherine Raymont Shield Rd 9: Hornets v Wynnum Manly Redlands at Baxter Oval.

Jodie Fields Shield Rd 4: Hornets v Sandgate Redcliffe at Deagon.