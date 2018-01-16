Wedding on after 25 years

White Rock‘s Robyn Bryant and Chrystine McGowan will wed at Oak Tree Retirement Village on March 18. Picture: BRENDAN RADKE

THERE was once a time when Cairns bus driver Chrystine McGowan and her partner Robyn Bryant thought they'd never be able to tie the knot.

But on March 18, the couple of 25 years will finally be married at Oak Tree Retirement Village Cairns.

Ms McGowan said she would not forget the moment the historic Bill to change the Marriage Act passed parliament last month.

"When the postal survey result came out, Robyn was excited but I was quite cynical, thinking it would still take forever to become law," she said.

"But I was driving home from work and heard the results of the parliamentary vote live on the radio and then I was in tears."

On a broader level, Ms McGowan said the passing of the same-sex marriage legislation would do wonders for the Far North's LGBTIQ community, especially the younger generations.

"The stigma of same-sex couples has now been removed. I think it's all positive," she said.

Many Far Northern marriage celebrants have welcomed the changes to the Marriage Act with open arms.

Edmonton local and veteran celebrant Kay Earl was looking forward to overseeing her first same-sex wedding in a couple of months' time.

"I feel absolute relief and happiness that I've been here for long enough to see this happen," she said.

Mrs Earl also said the region was yet to experience the "flurry" of same-sex weddings taking place down south.