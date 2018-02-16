'Same place, new name, more bikes': Owners ready for business

NEW LOOK: Daniel Nielsen and Anthony Kellen from Trek Bikes Ipswich, formerly Yellow Jersey Bike Shop.

IT'S new but it's not.

The Yellow Jersey Bike Shop founded by cycling activist Troy Dobinson is under new management.

Global company Trek has taken over and while the outside of the shop at Ipswich is still undergoing a makeover, things on the inside are largely the same - except bigger.

Manager Anthony Kellen, a passionate cyclist, has worked in the shop on Brisbane Rd for more than 10 years.

He was among the staff retained by Trek when the shop changed hands.

Mr Kellen said the biggest change was a massive expansion in the amount of stock on-hand which has made the 100 or so loyal customers even happier.

"It's the same location, same bikes, everything is the same except it doesn't say Yellow Jersey Bike Shop any more, it says Trek," Mr Kellen said.

"The customers have been really happy. We're offering the same service and selling the same products, but it's a wider range now."

Actually, Mr Kellen said there's been an increase in the number of customers coming through the door since the shop re-opened after closing in December.

He said the store now has the ability to serve the community more effectively with huge amounts of stock on hand.

"It's good for the community, good for us," Mr Kellen said.

"We have the entire range of bikes in all the sizes and colours; they are built ready to go.

"We are really pumped for the future (of the shop). We can see where it's going to go long term."

Mr Kellen said the shop's makeover remains under way and works on the outside will likely continue until June.

"Eventually, it will have a whole new look," Mr Kellen said.

Where to go riding

Kholo Rd, Lake Manchester loop (hilly)

Through Rosewood and Marburg, through to Glamorgan Vale

Peak Crossing, Harrisville, through to Mt Walker

Anywhere out past Boonah

Source: Anthony Kellen