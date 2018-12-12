Same fuel, same company, same day - big price difference

There was a marked difference in fuel prices between Caltex Woolworths Sippy Downs (left) and Caltex Woolworths Warana on Wednesday.

A COUPLE of little guys are exposing a major petrol player's price inconsistencies on the Sunshine Coast.

Caltex Woolworths was selling unleaded for 123.7c/L in Sippy Downs on Wednesday, at the same time it was selling the same product for 148.3c/L a little over 10km away at Warana.

It has come after independently-owned Liberty Tanawha, which is just around the corner from Caltex Woolworths Sippy Downs, reopened last month with prices well below many of its Coast competitors.

Its price was 121.9c/L on Wednesday.

The nearby, independently-owned BP Tanawha has also been selling unleaded for some of the lowest prices in the region, listed at 125.9c/L on Wednesday.

There was also a 24.6c/L difference between Woolworths' Sippy Downs and Warana on e10 unleaded and Vortex 95 unleaded.

That equates to nearly $10 saving for a 40L fill-up.

A Woolworths Group spokesman didn't directly answer questions on why the company had such a large price difference between outlets.

"We always aim to be competitive in a local fuel market," the spokesman said.

"We monitor prices regularly and focus on delivering competitive prices and great service to customers.

"Our Woolworths fuel app offers real-time prices across all our sites, allowing customers to spot the best prices before they go to fill up."