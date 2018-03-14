Why Samantha X really quit escorting

FORMER high-class escort Samantha X has opened up about her failed relationship with Channel 7 presenter Ryan Phelan overnight, revealing it was "impossible" to find love and work in the industry.

About two months after opening up about their relationship, the couple announced their break up in January.

Despite the rumours, Samantha X, also known as Amanda Goff, confirmed that they did not end their romance over her job in the sex industry.

"Personally, for me, when I was escorting, relationships were pretty much impossible, which is why I stopped when I found someone special," she wrote in an online blog.

"Sadly that didn't work out, but that wasn't due to my job.

"Escorting isn't about feelings, it's about providing a much needed service to those starved of intimacy and human connection. Some people get it, others battle ego, jealousy, and a lack of understanding. Dating and escort isn't for everyone but it's not impossible.

"Escorts spend their time making other people happy and feel loved and they all deserve a bit of love back."

It was previously revealed how Samantha X had a career in the media, having worked at New Idea, Prevention and InStyle magazines.

She explained in September 2014 how boredom at work led to her transition from a divorced mum to a highly paid escort.

She said she would stare out the window of her Sydney office at "the grey buildings" and "fantasise about drinking champagne in a hotel room with a man".

One day, she decided to visit a bordello on her lunch break. Two days later, she was having sex for money.

In October, Samantha X announced she was quitting the escort business.

Posting on social media, she revealed that her final booking was with a 76-year-old regular, who had Parkinson's disease.

The news she had quit the industry coincided with her relationship announcement with Phelan, who is also said to have jeopardised his career.

Expert media analyst Steven Allen told Confidential at the time he expected Phelan's personal life to affect his professional life, saying good brands "would be running a mile" not to advertise during the show, which caters to retirees and stay-at-home parents.

These days, Samantha X is offering her services as a relationship coach for men - on a strictly clothes-on basis.

