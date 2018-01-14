Samantha X: Why men really hire an escort

FORMER escort Samantha X has insisted that men are looking for a lot more than just sex when they book girls for a night.

Samantha X, whose real name is Amanda Goff, 43, addressed some of the stigma attached to paying for sex on her website.

The mum-of-two responded to a fan letter asking for her opinion on whether men seek out dating sites like Tinder and affairs website Ashley Madison to avoid paying for sex.

"As for paying for sex - there will always be a stigma for some men who can't and don't understand why they need to pay for it - regardless of whether they are on those websites or not," she said.

"But what some don't understand is that they are not just paying for sex.

"They are paying for an experience far richer than that; a deep level of connection, intimacy, companionship - something I truly believe most people - men and women - are really searching for in the first place."

She also distanced dating app Tinder from sex-focused sites Ashley Madison and Red Hot Pie.

"The brief few weeks I dabbled in Tinder, I mostly met men who were looking for something deeper than a quick bonk," she wrote.

She also addressed what deters men from paying for sex as opposed to seeking it for free from dating apps.

"Are men really seeking out free sex on adult websites because of the stigma of paying for it? The answer - I think - is no. For some men anyway," she said.

It's not the first time Samantha has used her platform to address issues she feels strongly about regarding the sex industry.

Author and former escort Samantha X. Picture: Fabrizio Lipari

The former journalist grew up in London but now lives in Sydney, and has two children with ex-husband banker David Basha. She has written two best-selling books based on her time spent as a high-class escort, Hooked and Back On Top.

Last year, she announced she was dating Channel Seven journalist Ryan Phelan, 42, and the pair have uploaded shots together on their social media profiles.

She recently wrote on Twitter and Instagram: "To any woman out there who thinks their job as a stripper/sex worker/dancer/porn star makes you a 'bad mother' - NO.

"Abusing and killing your kids makes you a bad mother. Not providing for them."

Just last month Samantha X announced she was quitting her job as an escort in order to focus on running her own escort agency, Samantha X Angels, which she started in 2015.

Samantha has also offered her services as a relationship coach for blokes - on a strictly clothes-on basis.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced here with permission.