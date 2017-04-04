27°
Lifestyle

Sam Thaiday's cars tell the story of his career

Joel Gould
| 4th Apr 2017 1:20 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CARS Sam Thaiday has driven over the years reflect the trajectory of his career with the Brisbane Broncos.

From the modest but trusty old Mitsubishi he bought as an 18-year-old rookie, to the flash Audi he wowed the city of Brisbane with as captain to his current, black, grunt-filled Subaru Levorg - Thaiday's drive to make it to top gear has never waned.

"My first car was a dark blue 1996 Mitsubishi Magna that I bought from a servo in Townsville, which had a bit of skin cancer," he grins.

"I was 18 and I'd been down here in Brisbane for pre-season when I went home one Christmas, bought it and drove it back.

"I'd just got my first proper packet and I saved up for three months. I was proud as punch. You find a sense of freedom when you get a car.

"It served me well... a lot of good memories.

"I blew my speakers in it playing my music loud and I was filthy because they cost me nearly as much as the car.

"The speakers cost me $2000 and the car $3000.

"The air con would pick and choose when it worked... but I drove that car until it died."

LOUD AND PROUD: Sam Thaiday is a Llewellyn Motors ambassador this year and is stoked to be driving his &#39;Blak Box&#39; of tricks.
LOUD AND PROUD: Sam Thaiday is a Llewellyn Motors ambassador this year and is stoked to be driving his 'Blak Box' of tricks.

After the "death" of the tried and true Mitsubishi he bought a Jeep Wrangler, his first new car, and one he learned a lot about the power of the Queensland sun in.

"I was pretty pumped about that," he grins.

"I remember driving to the Sunshine Coast with the boys once. I'd taken the hard top off and was thinking we were pretty mad.

"We all had our shirts off and there was a big accident and we got stuck in traffic. We had board shorts and towels but that was it, but by the time we got up there everyone was burnt to a crisp.

"So we put our towels around our shoulders and drove back home without even going for a swim."

As Thaiday rose through the representative ranks so did the standard of his cars.

"I was lucky enough to get a sponsored car after that," he says.

"I was driving around in a Toyota Camry for a while and had a Rav4 as well, through one of the third party sponsors.

"I was fortunate enough to get about eight different Audis when they became a club sponsor and I was driving around in an Audi when I was the club captain.

"I felt fairly flash and I'd wash it every week so it didn't look dirty. I'd check it all the time to make sure there were no dings in it and was scared about wrecking it.

"Because they were such a prestige car we'd have them for 5000km and swap them so they could sell them as ex-demos."

Thaiday is an ambassador for Llewellyn Motors in Ipswich, who have loaned him his Subaru Levorg - with the number plates BLAK BOX.

"Llewellyn's do a fair bit of community work out at Ipswich so throughout the year I will be doing some school visits with them and charity work," he says.

"So it is not just the opportunity to drive some great cars that I've linked with them but because of the opportunities to engage the people and kids out there in Ipswich who often miss out on visits from NRL teams.

"I've got my kids' seats in the back of my Levorg and sometimes a few flash cars will pull up beside me.

"The kids aren't often with me, but when they see the seats and think I won't have a go, I give them a bit of a go."

"It has got a fair bit of grunt about it and it is an automatic, so you've got to be careful."

Thaiday knows that third-party deals will end when he retires, when you might see him driving around in an old Combi.

"I have been very blessed to be able to drive some fantastic cars at the club, but it doesn't go on forever," he says.

"When I finish playing footy, depending how many kids I have, I might end up with a van at some point.

"But that doesn't worry me. I grew up in a Mitsubishi Starwagon and that is what I learned to drive in as a kid.

"Mum taught me, because she is an old farm girl and has driven every vehicle under the sun."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brisbane broncos ipswich llewellyn motors sam thaiday

Just In

Pedestrian hurt in collision with truck at Silkstone

Pedestrian hurt in collision with truck at Silkstone

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.

  • News

  • 4th Apr 2017 5:55 PM

Caledonian Hotel may face same fate as One Mile

The Caledonian Hotel in Bell Street is closed.

The Bell St hotel recently closed its doors.

Sam Thaiday's cars tell the story of his career

LOUD AND PROUD: Sam Thaiday is a Llewellyn Motors ambassador this year and is stoked to be driving his 'Blak Box' of tricks.

"I might end up with a van at some point"

Man taken to hospital after truck hits tree

Driver injured in crash on busy stretch

Local Partners

Sam Thaiday's cars tell the story of his career

"When I finish playing footy, depending how many kids I have, I might end up with a van at some point."

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 AUCTION 31/3/17

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

“Mountain Splendour”

2/99 Dawson Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $700,000

Located in the foothills of the majestic mountains of the Great Dividing Range, this 200 acres (subject to a boundary re-alignment) of fertile country is available...

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

PLENTY OF SPACE FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

&quot;AFFORDABLE VILLAGE LIFE WITH EVERY CONVENIENCE ON YOUR WISH LIST&quot;

31/1380 Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305

House 2 1 2 $179,000

ldeal buying for those downsizing, couples and those wishing to travel. This property is set on the very end of Gainsborough Downs Village so the yard is massive...

&quot;MOST AFFORDABLE INDEPENDANT LIVING AVAILABLE !!&quot;

43/1380 Gainsborough Downs, Warrego Highway, Brassall 4305 ...

House 2 1 3 $129,000

You will be pleasantly surprised when you enter this Village!! Great maintained yards and gardens, awesome on site managers, community hall, resort pool and a...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!