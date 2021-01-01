Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sunrise host Sam Armytage has shared a stunning photo from her romantic New Year’s Eve wedding to millionaire businessman Richard Lavender.
Sunrise host Sam Armytage has shared a stunning photo from her romantic New Year’s Eve wedding to millionaire businessman Richard Lavender.
Celebrity

Sam shares stunning wedding snap

by Candace Sutton
1st Jan 2021 9:31 AM

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage has shared a stunning photo from her romantic New Year's Eve wedding to millionaire businessman Richard Lavender.

Sam, 44, and the equestrian entrepreneur, 61, tied the knot on New Year's Eve at his 40-hectare property in Bowral on the NSW Southern Highlands.

For the low-key last-minute ceremony, Sam wore a fitted white knee-length, long-sleeved Carla Zampatti gown, carried white roses and her blonde hair was tied up with a white ribbon by hair and make-up artist Rose Saffioti.

Lavender wore a matching white rose on the lapel of his charcoal suit.

After exchanging vows at Lavender Equestrian just before midday on Thursday, the newlyweds and their families travelled a short distance to nearby winery, Centennial Vineyards, for a sit-down lunch.

To ward off the cooler Bowral weather, Sam wore a navy blazer over her dress.

RELATED: How Richard Lavender popped the question

Newlyweds Sam Armytage and Richard Lavender at his Southern Highlands property on New Year’s Eve, posted by the bride on Instagram with the caption, ‘How lucky are we?’ Picture: Instagram/sam_armytage
Newlyweds Sam Armytage and Richard Lavender at his Southern Highlands property on New Year’s Eve, posted by the bride on Instagram with the caption, ‘How lucky are we?’ Picture: Instagram/sam_armytage

 

Samantha Armytage and her husband Richard Lavender after exchanging vows in Bowral on New Year’s Eve. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM
Samantha Armytage and her husband Richard Lavender after exchanging vows in Bowral on New Year’s Eve. Picture: MEDIA-MODE.COM

Inside the wedding lunch attended by just immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions, Armytage's father, Mac, sat at the head of the table.

The TV host's younger brother, Charlie, and Lavender's two daughters, Sasha and Grace, were among the guests, along with Sam's beloved dog, Banjo.

It is just over six weeks since Sam tearfully farewelled her mother Elizabeth "Libby" Armytage, who died from an auto-immune disease aged just 68.

Sam Armytage announced her engagement to Richard Lavender (above) in June.
Sam Armytage announced her engagement to Richard Lavender (above) in June.

Sam and Richard posed for a classic wedding image, walking outdoors on a hill of his property, for Southern Highlands photographer Abbie Melle.

Sam posted the photo on her Instagram page, commenting: "How lucky are we?"

The couple became engaged in June and had originally intended to marry earlier, but postponed the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They were introduced by charity fundraiser and wife of TV executive David Leckie, Skye Leckie, who was seen arriving for the nuptials.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Sam shares stunning wedding snap

The pair were introduced by Skye Leckie. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The pair were introduced by Skye Leckie. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
sam armytage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former New Year’s bub welcomes milestone event

        Premium Content Former New Year’s bub welcomes milestone event

        Community She was the first baby to be born at Ipswich Hospital on January 1 of the new millienium.

        Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

        Premium Content Why COVID won’t derail NYE fireworks in Ipswich

        News Fireworks will go ahead in Ipswich, while Brisbane goes without

        COVID found at second Ipswich sewerage site in 24 hours

        Premium Content COVID found at second Ipswich sewerage site in 24 hours

        Health Health officials say continued finds could indicate an active or recovered case in...

        Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        Premium Content Laidley woman’s life changing scratchie win to bring in 2021

        News A Lockyer Valley woman has had a huge win on a scratchie taking home $200k as her...