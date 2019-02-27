Menu
Sam Kerr of the Matildas is seen during training at Lions FC Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, February 23, 2019. The Australian Matildas are preparing to play in the inaugural Cup of Nations against Argentina, Korea Republic and New Zealand. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING
Soccer

‘No greater honour’ Kerr to captain Matildas

27th Feb 2019 10:51 AM
AUSTRALIA'S goal-scoring machine Sam Kerr has been named captain of the national team for this year's World Cup.

Kerr, who has played 72 games for Australia, will also lead the Matildas at the forthcoming Cup of Nations.

"It is a tremendous honour to have been recognised by Ante [Milicic] and the staff as captain of the Matildas," Kerr said.

"Ante gave a great speech about what it means to play for Australia to the team yesterday and at the end of it surprised us with the announcement.

"Together with Steph and the team we are committed to excelling at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, and there will be no bigger honour than to wear the armband in France."

Steph Catley was named as vice captain.

"Sam and Steph have impressed me greatly," Matildas Head Coach Ante Milicic said.

"We had four great training sessions and several team and individual meetings while we were in Brisbane, and to me their qualities as leaders of this group stood out.

"With any honour comes responsibility, however I trust that Sam and Steph as well as the other leaders in our squad are ready to grasp the opportunity to push this team to a new level."

