Lawyer to stand trial in Ipswich council corruption saga

QUEENSLAND barrister Sam Di Carlo will be tried for money laundering and offering a mayor profits in return for support for a property development.

He also will be tried for two counts of perjury, accused lying to a Crime and Corruption Commission coercive hearing.

Di Carlo, 61, faced two committal hearings in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, with some charges linked to his friend, former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

In the first hearing, Di Carlo was accused of corruptly offering then mayor Pisasale a percentage of profits for influencing a property development south of Ipswich.

He was also accused of money laundering.

Pisasale was allegedly found with a bag containing $50,000 cash at Melbourne Airport in May 2017, which he said he was carrying for his lawyer friend. Di Carlo has claimed it was to be passed on to one of his clients as part of a court settlement.

Di Carlo has been ordered to stand trial - at a date to be set - in the District Court on the money laundering, corruption and perjury charges.

The first count of perjury relates to his claim at a CCC hearing on June 7, 2017, that he did not know Pisasle intended to travel to Melbourne in May.

The second count of perjury refers to Di Carlo's denial in the same hearing that Pisasale had championed the Ipswich development.

Defence barrister Saul Holt said there was no evidence Di Carlo's statements were "knowingly false".

However, the court ordered Di Carlo to stand trial in the District Court on both counts.

Mr Pisasale stepped down as Ipswich mayor in June 2017.