This three-year-old has a better golf swing than you

“It’s actually surreal to think that Jack Nicklaus, a golfing legend, has judged Sam’s video. He now knows who Sam is,” said Blewett, a scratch golfer himself.
by Antimo Iannella

SAMUEL Blewett might be just three years old but his golfing talent has already won the approval of the sport's greatest player, Jack Nicklaus.

The young son of former Australian cricketer Greg Blewett and wife Katheryn has placed second in a global competition to find the world's best young golf swings.

Among the judges who critiqued Samuel's one-minute video entry were Nicklaus, the winner of a record 18 major golf championships, Annika Sörenstam, Michelle Wie and respected golf instructor David Leadbetter.

"The calibre of people making the determination for the competition was seriously impressive."

Samuel beat thousands of other entries to place second in the "under three years old" category of the International PeeWee Golf Swing Contest.

The pint-sized golf prodigy spends up to four hours a day hitting plastic balls at home and is a regular at the North Adelaide Par 3 course.

His golfing videos, posted on his Instagram and Facebook pages by mum Katheryn, have already made him an international star, with one video viewed more than 30 million times.

But Blewett said the most important thing was that Samuel enjoyed playing the game.

"I love making the game of golf fun for Sam. It's a really important way for us to bond and interact with each other," he said.

"It's a huge passion of mine, and to see Sam embracing it from such a young age gives me a lot of pleasure."

Topics:  golf international peewee golf swing contest sam blewett three-year-old toddler

