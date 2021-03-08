Menu
Sam Armytage quits Sunrise live on air

by Andrew Bucklow
8th Mar 2021 7:38 AM | Updated: 7:59 AM

 

Samantha Armytage has announced she is quitting Sunrise.

Armytage broke down in tears as she dropped the bombshell on air this morning. Her last show will be this Thursday.

"I have some big news to announce," Armytage said. "The time has come for the sun to set on my time at Sunrise. I have always been very brave and fearless in my life and my career and this decision is no different."

Armytage said the death of her mum last November and her recent wedding to Richard Lavender contributed to her decision to leave the show.

"As many of you know, my personal life the last six months has been very bittersweet. Some bits have been very happy and some bits have been very, very sad and I want to step out of this public world for a while, take some time and calm things down, enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family and husband and Banjo (her dog)."

Armytage stressed she made the decision to leave and was not pushed out of the job.

"I go out of this job at a time of my own choosing and on top of the ratings which not many people in television can say they do," she said. "I'm extremely proud of my almost eight years at the helm of Sunrise, my seven years before that at Weekend Sunrise and my almost 18 years with the Seven network.

"My mother used to say to me, 'edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It is your masterpiece after all.' And that's precisely what I'm doing," Armytage said.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Sam Armytage quits live on air

