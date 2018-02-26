Salvos Yamanto on the hunt for more volunteers

FRESH FACES: The team from the Salvos at Yamanto are looking for more volunteers.

FRESH FACES: The team from the Salvos at Yamanto are looking for more volunteers. Ashleigh Howarth

THE Salvation Army play an integral part in the Ipswich community by providing an outlet for people who may be struggling to shop with dignity.

One of the secrets behind their success is the number of caring people who give up their own time to make sure the stores are beautifully presented, their stock is well priced, and customers are greeted with a friendly smile when they walk through the door.

To help make the Salvos store at Yamanto a wonderful place to shop, store manager Stacie Delaney is looking for some new faces to come and join her team.

"We have a really good team here. We like to joke around and laugh and have a good time," Stacie said.

"While we are lucky to have some wonderful volunteers here, more are always appreciated, because then that way we can spread the load around."

The store will also be having a 50 per cent off sale and a sausage sizzle on Wednesday, March 7.

The sale is for everything except their brand new items range.

If you are able to volunteer your time, phone 38164931 and talk to Stacie directly.